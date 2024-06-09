Race Sunday: IndyCar and IMSA today on Peacock

NBC Sports presents live coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ XPEL Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisc., Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, the first of four of the next five INDYCAR races on NBC. Peacock is the streaming home of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, presenting all races, qualifying and practices this season.

Six-time series winner Scott Dixon (216 pts) won the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix last week to earn his second victory of the season and maintain his lead atop the points standings through seven races. Reigning series champion Alex Palou (198 pts) and two-time series winner Will Power (185 pts) round out the top three. Palou looks to win at Road America for the third time in four years (2023, 2021).

2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES STANDINGS

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the 14-turn road circuit Friday and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. The INDY NXT by Firestone race Sunday from Road America will also stream on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Kevin Lee, Marty Snider, and Georgia Henneberry will provide reports from pit road. Coverage airing on NBC will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The Detroit Grand Prix marked NBC Sports’ fourth-most-watched INDYCAR race ever on cable with a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 681,000 viewers, up 12% from the 2023 INDYCAR/USA Network race TAD average. Additionally, last Sunday’s race finished with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 73,000, up 42% from last year’s Detroit AMA.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analysts: Townsend Bell / James Hinchcliffe

Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee / Marty Snider / Georgia Henneberry

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

PRO MOTOCROSS: THUNDER VALLEY NATIONAL

The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship season continues with the Thunder Valley National this Saturday from Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colo., with the first race of the day at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 4 p.m. ET. The premier class (450) will race first this week, with the intermediate class (250) racing second.

Jett Lawrence’s historic win streak came to an end at the Hangtown Motocross Classic last week, where Chase Sexton took the victory in the 450 Class with a come-from-behind effort in the second race. In the 250 Class, points leader Haiden Deegan won his second consecutive race to extend his points lead.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday for Thunder Valley National gets underway at Noon ET exclusively on Peacock, with 450 Moto 1 coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

Nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopoto was joined by Racer X editor-in-chief Davey Coombs this week to recap all of the action from Hangtown on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Carmichael and Villopoto discuss the latest news from around the SuperMotocross World Championship series every Monday throughout the 2024 season. The Title 24 podcast is available to watch on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel, Peacock and for download on all major podcast platforms.

A 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

Analyst: James Stewart

Reporter: Jason Thomas / Will Christien

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

IMSA: MID-OHIO

IMSA heads to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, this weekend for the Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, and Ford Mustang Challenge series’ O’Reilly Auto Parts Four Hours of Mid-Ohio live on Peacock. Additionally, Peacock will present coverage of IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup action in Montreal, Canada.

The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course features 13 turns over the span of 2.258 miles per lap. Matt Plumb (830 pts) leads the Michelin Pilot Challenge points standings over co-runners up Riley Dickinson and Michael McCarthy (800 pts each), while Steven Aghakhani (1270 pts) leads the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge points standings over Miguel Villagomez and Brian Thienes (1080 pts each). This will be the season-opening race in the Ford Mustang Challenge series.

BROADCAST TEAM