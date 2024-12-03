Rays tell Pinellas County that “The Deal is on.” Tampa is watching with an eye to keep the Rays in town

RANT SPORTS – The Tampa Bay Rays have informed the Pinellas County Commission that the agreements for a new $1.3 billion stadium will stand for the time being. Commission Chair Kathleen Peters issued a letter to the team, requiring them to declare whether they will proceed with building the stadium or withdraw by Sunday, December 1.

Due to the damage to Tropicana Field by hurricane Milton the Rays at the advice of Major League Baseball agreed to pay the New York Yankees $15 million dollars to play the 2025 season in Tampa at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. The decision was based in what minor league park in the area was best suited to play up to MLB standards.

The Rays response Peters letter

On Friday, the Rays stated in a letter to the County Commission that the agreements would remain effective until either party withdraws, or deadlines are met. The Rays expressed in their correspondence to the commission that they would not have proceeded with the deal had they been aware that future commissions could rescind approval or postpone the project until 2029.

“The Rays have fulfilled its obligations to date and continue to wait for decisions and actions by the City of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County,” the letter signed by team president Matt Silverman said.

Pinellas County reacts to the Rays letter

The Tampa Bay Times has reported that Peters’ response to the Rays on Saturday afternoon suggests a softening of political stances. The Rays believed they had secured a deal in July; however, circumstances have shifted, leaving the agreement in a state of uncertainty.

“While publicly the Rays organization has said ‘the deal is dead,’ their written statement is in contrast,” Peters said in a statement. “Despite the Rays’ lack of political prowess of late, I’ve always been optimistic about this project because of the great economic impact it could bring to our county.

“To continue to keep taxes low for residents, we need to develop new funding streams. I look forward to continued discussion with my colleagues about how this stadium can do just that, while solidifying Pinellas as a diverse tourist destination.”

How we got here

The Pinellas County Commissioners have upheld the deal agreed upon in July with a 5-2 vote, authorizing the issuance of bonds required to secure the necessary funds for constructing the new Rays stadium. This stadium is a major part of the $6.5 billion redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District, which will include a mix of office and retail spaces, green areas, a concert venue, and affordable housing.

However, the election of two new anti-stadium members to the Pinellas County Commission has led to repeated postponements of the vote on the bonds. This has caused the Rays to question whether they truly have a deal, given that a new set of commissioners could overturn the agreement reached in July.

The city of St. Petersburg has postponed a vote to commence repairs on Tropicana Field, casting uncertainty over the 2026 season. It raises the question: why repair the dome if it’s going to be demolished to make way for a new stadium?

RANT SPORTS MUST READS

Rays face a deadline with Pinellas County

Prime Video Sports goes local with MLB this reason

Snell lands with the Dodgers in hopes of adding pitching depth

Tampa is looking on to see how things work out

The Rays have stated that the new agreement permits Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa as a secondary option for an alternative stadium. Despite Tampa’s desire for a baseball team spanning over four decades, a viable plan has yet to be realized.

This situation may shift as the team is slated to play in Tampa, just across from Raymond James Stadium, the Buccaneers’ abode, at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees’ winter retreat. Fans who have previously lamented the hassle of crossing Tampa Bay can now seize the chance to occupy the 11,000 seats available at each home game.

The latest development in Tampa was in 2018, with plans for a ballpark estimated at around $900 million, located across from the Ybor City district. This area is one of the city’s most historic, known as the heart of Cuban culture and long recognized as the cigar-making capital of the world.

“The location that we were we had identified last couple years is still available in the Ybor City, port area,” Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan said.

“[MLB] Commissioner [Rob] Manfred has told me, personally, Tampa Bay is a very important market for Major League Baseball, and that’s why, just a couple days ago, you saw him come out and reaffirm that. One way or another, we’re going to work things out here in Tampa Bay,” Hagan said.