Rays’ Wander Franco moved to administrative leave while MLB, Dominican authorities investigate

October baseball is right around the corner and already enthusiasts are making their predictions for the World Series, the crowning moment of the MLB’s postseason. Since last year, with the inclusion of a third Wild Card team from each division, a total of 12 teams has a chance of reaching the World Series final.

The new Wild Card winners play the third division winner, who no longer receive a bye to the division series, making the chance for upsets or the advancement of good teams that were playing in strong divisions, all the more likely. The Wild Card is also now a best of three series instead of just one game which will help teams that are more than capable but suffer with bad luck or nervousness on the big night to demonstrate their abilities and progress in the competition.

There are many that like to add an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings by placing a bet on their team. This new format has opened up new possibilities for both bettors and sportsbooks alike who must consider more options than ever before. Early World Series odds reflect this, with 2021 winners the Astro Braves coming out as favorites.

As the Fall Classic unfolds, enthusiasts can engage in sports betting, predicting not only the series winner but also various game-by-game outcomes. From run differentials to total hits, the range of bets available is as diverse as the talents of the players on the field.

When and Where?

The postseason is set to take place from October 3, beginning with the Wild Card Series and culminating with the World Series that begins October 27 and runs through November 4. It’s during this time that the two league champions – the American League (AL) and the National League (NL) – clash in a best-of-seven series to determine the champions.

Analyzing the Contender

Several teams have showcased their prowess throughout the regular season and are eager to contend for the championship. Among them are:

Atlanta Braves

The Braves have the best record in baseball and are led by a dynamic offense that features Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley. Their pitching staff is also solid, led by Charlie Morton and Max Fried.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Ever the contenders, the Dodgers have a deep lineup that can score runs in bunches. Their pitching staff is also one of the best in baseball, led by Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw.

Houston Astros

The Astros are the defending World Series champions and have a lot of the same pieces in place that helped them win it all last year. Their offense is still potent and they added Justin Verlander at the trade deadline to bolster their pitching staff.

An Underdog to Look Out For

You only have to cast your mind back to the 1988 World Series to know that what looks almost certain on paper may not transpire where the World Series is concerned. The heavily outranked Los Angeles Dodgers caused the upset of upsets to claim their sixth Series win.

Baltimore Orioles – This year, the Orioles, while not considered favorites, have the potential to rewrite the history books. Currently in first place in the AL East and having been one of the most surprising teams in baseball this season.

They have a young, talented lineup including Trey Mancini, Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins. Their pitching staff of John Means and Tyler Wells is also starting to come around.

World Series 2023 MVP

Predicting the MVP is always difficult before postseason baseball has even begun but one player that has proved invaluable to his team has been the Atlanta Braves, right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Acuña is one of the most exciting players in baseball and he presents the threat of a home run every time he’s at the plate.

He is batting .338 with 27 home runs and 73 RBIs this season and he is also a useful base runner and defender. If the Braves make it to the World Series, the smart money is on Acuña to be MVP. If it wasn’t for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, Acuña would probably be the greatest player in baseball today.

As the countdown to the World Series begins, the anticipation is palpable. With the thrill of uncertainty hanging in the air, baseball fans are poised for an unforgettable spectacle.

As the teams take the field and battle for supremacy, one thing is for certain – the 2023 World Series promises to be exhilarating from start to finish, with surprises and heroics awaiting at every base. So, mark your calendars and prepare for the grandest showdown in the world of baseball.