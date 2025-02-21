Rays – Yankees open Spring Training today on MLB Network. 60 games in less than a month on the network.

MLB Network starts today

MLB Network is set to air more than 60 live Spring Training games over the next six weeks beginning this Thursday, Feb. 20. A dozen teams will be featured in live games across the first week of MLB Network’s Spring Training game schedule.

Today the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers at 3 p.m. ET from Glendale, Ariz. The New York Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays this Friday at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and the Orioles visiting the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The ABS Challenge System will be in use for all of these games except for the Pirates vs. Orioles matchup.

Spring Breakout games

They will air all 16 Spring Breakout games from March 13-16, with eight being carried live. The action will begin with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Red Sox’s top prospects against the Tampa Bay Rays’ top prospects on Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hot Stove with Matt Vasgersian and Harold Reynolds will reveal all the Spring Breakout rosters on Thursday, March 6 at 11 a.m. ET. In addition to the Network’s coverage, all Spring Breakout games will be available on MLB.com, MLB.TV.

30 Clubs in 15 Days series beginning Wednesday, Feb. 26, with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight will spotlight one Grapefruit League team and one Cactus League team every day throughout the series, with MLB Network’s social platforms producing additional content. A collection of MLB Network personalities, including Yonder Alonso, Greg Amsinger, Mark DeRosa, Robert Flores, Cliff Floyd, Brian Kenny, Jake Peavy, Siera Santos, Lauren Shehadi, Adnan Virk and Chris Young will be on-site to interview each club’s stars and participate in MLB Network’s signature on-field demonstrations. Manager interviews, analyst predictions and interviews with teams’ top prospects will also be featured. MLB Network’s 30 Clubs in 15 Days schedule is available here

Launched in 2024, MLB Network is now available Direct-to-Consumer, which fans can sign up for here.