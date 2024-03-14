SEC Tournament 2024 Nashville: The 6th seeded Florida Gators are looking to go deep in the tournament starting tonight.

By
Sports Talk Florida
-
0
61
Florida's win at Georgia marked the Gators' seventh in their last eight games. Photo By: Maddie Washburn - gatorswire.com

The Florida Gators are  (22-9, 12-6 SEC) have had an up and down season in the very tough SEC which is why they are the are the 6-seed in the 2023-24 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, But the Gators take the court late tonight one of the hottest teams in the SEC and looking to pad the NCAA tournament resume if not winning the sec title outright.

Florida will face the winner of the Georgia-Missouri game and play 3-seed Alabama should the team advance. Tennessee won the SEC outright, so the Volunteers control the top seed, followed by Kentucky and Auburn. The top four seeds don’t start playing until Friday.

2024 SEC tournament schedule

All times ET.

First round

Wednesday, March 13

Second round

Thursday, March 14

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 15

Semifinals

Saturday, March 16

  • Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
  • Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 mins after Game 11 | ESPN

Championship

Sunday, March 17

  • Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

SEC tournament: History, champions

Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 32. But Alabama is the defending champion, topping Texas A&M in the 2023 final.

YEARCHAMPIONSCORERUNNER-UPLOCATION
1933Kentucky46-27Mississippi StateAtlanta
1934Alabama41-25FloridaAtlanta
1936Tennessee29-25AlabamaKnoxville, Tenn.
1937Kentucky39-25TennesseeKnoxville, Tenn.
1938Georgia Tech58-47Ole MissBaton Rouge, La.
1939Kentucky46-38TennesseeKnoxville, Tenn.
1940Kentucky51-43GeorgiaKnoxville, Tenn.
1941Tennessee36-33KentuckyLouisville, Ky.
1942Kentucky36-34AlabamaLouisville, Ky.
1943Tennessee33-30KentuckyLouisville, Ky.
1944Kentucky62-46TulaneLouisville, Ky.
1945Kentucky39-35TennesseeLouisville, Ky.
1946Kentucky59-36LSULouisville, Ky.
1947Kentucky55-38TulaneLouisville, Ky.
1948Kentucky54-43Georgia TechLouisville, Ky.
1949Kentucky68-52TulaneLouisville, Ky.
1950Kentucky95-58TennesseeLouisville, Ky.
1951Vanderbilt61-57KentuckyLouisville, Ky.
1952Kentucky44-43LSULouisville, Ky.
1979Tennessee75-69 (OT)KentuckyBirmingham, Ala.
1980LSU80-78KentuckyBirmingham, Ala.
1981Ole Miss66-62GeorgiaBirmingham, Ala.
1982Alabama48-46KentuckyLexington, Ky.
1983Georgia86-71AlabamaBirmingham, Ala.
1984Kentucky51-49AuburnNashville, Tenn.
1985Auburn53-49AlabamaBirmingham, Ala.
1986Kentucky83-72AlabamaLexington, Ky.
1987Alabama69-62LSUAtlanta
1988Kentucky62-57GeorgiaBaton Rouge, La.
1989Alabama72-60FloridaKnoxville, Tenn.
1990Alabama70-51Ole MissOrlando, Fla.
1991Alabama88-69TennesseeNashville, Tenn.
1992Kentucky80-54AlabamaBirmingham, Ala.
1993Kentucky82-65LSULexington, Ky.
1994Kentucky73-60FloridaMemphis, Tenn.
1995Kentucky95-93 (OT)ArkansasAtlanta
1996Mississippi State84-73KentuckyNew Orleans
1997Kentucky95-68GeorgiaMemphis, Tenn.
1998Kentucky86-56South CarolinaAtlanta
1999Kentucky76-63ArkansasAtlanta
2000Arkansas75-67AuburnAtlanta
2001Kentucky77-55Ole MissNashville, Tenn.
2002Mississippi State61-58AlabamaAtlanta
2003Kentucky64-57Mississippi StateNew Orleans
2004Kentucky89-73FloridaAtlanta
2005 Florida70-53 KentuckyAtlanta
2006Florida49-47South CarolinaNashville, Tenn.
2007Florida77-56ArkansasAtlanta
2008 Georgia66-57ArkansasAtlanta
2009Mississippi State64-61TennesseeTampa, Fla.
2010Kentucky75-74 (OT)Mississippi StateNashville, Tenn.
2011Kentucky70-54FloridaAtlanta
2012Vanderbilt71-64KentuckyNew Orleans
2013Ole Miss66-63FloridaNashville, Tenn.
2014 Florida61-60KentuckyAtlanta
2015Kentucky78-63ArkansasNashville, Tenn.
2016Kentucky82-77 (OT)Texas A&MNashville, Tenn.
2017Kentucky82-65ArkansasNashville, Tenn.
2018Kentucky77-72TennesseeSt. Louis
2019Auburn84-64TennesseeNashville, Tenn.
2021Alabama80-79LSUNashville, Tenn.
2022Tennessee65-50Texas A&MTampa, Florida
2023Alabama82-63Texas A&MNashville, Tenn.

