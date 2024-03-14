SEC Tournament 2024 Nashville: The 6th seeded Florida Gators are looking to go deep in the tournament starting tonight.

The Florida Gators are (22-9, 12-6 SEC) have had an up and down season in the very tough SEC which is why they are the are the 6-seed in the 2023-24 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, But the Gators take the court late tonight one of the hottest teams in the SEC and looking to pad the NCAA tournament resume if not winning the sec title outright.
Florida will face the winner of the Georgia-Missouri game and play 3-seed Alabama should the team advance. Tennessee won the SEC outright, so the Volunteers control the top seed, followed by Kentucky and Auburn. The top four seeds don’t start playing until Friday.
2024 SEC tournament schedule
All times ET.
First round
Wednesday, March 13
- Game 1: No. 12 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
- Game 2: No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 Missouri | 25 mins after Game 1 | SEC Network
Second round
Thursday, March 14
- Game 3: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Mississippi State | 1 p.m. | SEC Network
- Game 4: No. 5 South Carolina vs. Game 1 winner | 25 mins after Game 3 | SEC Network
- Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Ole Miss | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
- Game 6: No. 6 Florida vs. Game 2 winner | 25 mins after game 5 | SEC Network
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 15
- Game 7: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
- Game 8: No. 4 Auburn vs. Game 4 winner | 25 mins after Game 7 | ESPN
- Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
- Game 10: No. 3 Alabama vs. Game 6 winner | 25 mins after Game 9 | SEC Network
Semifinals
Saturday, March 16
- Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
- Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 mins after Game 11 | ESPN
Championship
Sunday, March 17
- Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
📊 FOLLOW: Scoreboard | Latest AP Poll | Men’s hoops on B/R
MARCH MADNESS: 2024 March Madness schedule | One Shining Moment
🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs
STORE: Shop official NCAA gear
🎟️ TICKETS: March Madness men’s basketball tournament
WATCH: Exclusive interviews & latest analysis
SEC tournament: History, champions
Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 32. But Alabama is the defending champion, topping Texas A&M in the 2023 final.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|LOCATION
|1933
|Kentucky
|46-27
|Mississippi State
|Atlanta
|1934
|Alabama
|41-25
|Florida
|Atlanta
|1936
|Tennessee
|29-25
|Alabama
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1937
|Kentucky
|39-25
|Tennessee
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1938
|Georgia Tech
|58-47
|Ole Miss
|Baton Rouge, La.
|1939
|Kentucky
|46-38
|Tennessee
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1940
|Kentucky
|51-43
|Georgia
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1941
|Tennessee
|36-33
|Kentucky
|Louisville, Ky.
|1942
|Kentucky
|36-34
|Alabama
|Louisville, Ky.
|1943
|Tennessee
|33-30
|Kentucky
|Louisville, Ky.
|1944
|Kentucky
|62-46
|Tulane
|Louisville, Ky.
|1945
|Kentucky
|39-35
|Tennessee
|Louisville, Ky.
|1946
|Kentucky
|59-36
|LSU
|Louisville, Ky.
|1947
|Kentucky
|55-38
|Tulane
|Louisville, Ky.
|1948
|Kentucky
|54-43
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville, Ky.
|1949
|Kentucky
|68-52
|Tulane
|Louisville, Ky.
|1950
|Kentucky
|95-58
|Tennessee
|Louisville, Ky.
|1951
|Vanderbilt
|61-57
|Kentucky
|Louisville, Ky.
|1952
|Kentucky
|44-43
|LSU
|Louisville, Ky.
|1979
|Tennessee
|75-69 (OT)
|Kentucky
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1980
|LSU
|80-78
|Kentucky
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1981
|Ole Miss
|66-62
|Georgia
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1982
|Alabama
|48-46
|Kentucky
|Lexington, Ky.
|1983
|Georgia
|86-71
|Alabama
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1984
|Kentucky
|51-49
|Auburn
|Nashville, Tenn.
|1985
|Auburn
|53-49
|Alabama
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1986
|Kentucky
|83-72
|Alabama
|Lexington, Ky.
|1987
|Alabama
|69-62
|LSU
|Atlanta
|1988
|Kentucky
|62-57
|Georgia
|Baton Rouge, La.
|1989
|Alabama
|72-60
|Florida
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1990
|Alabama
|70-51
|Ole Miss
|Orlando, Fla.
|1991
|Alabama
|88-69
|Tennessee
|Nashville, Tenn.
|1992
|Kentucky
|80-54
|Alabama
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1993
|Kentucky
|82-65
|LSU
|Lexington, Ky.
|1994
|Kentucky
|73-60
|Florida
|Memphis, Tenn.
|1995
|Kentucky
|95-93 (OT)
|Arkansas
|Atlanta
|1996
|Mississippi State
|84-73
|Kentucky
|New Orleans
|1997
|Kentucky
|95-68
|Georgia
|Memphis, Tenn.
|1998
|Kentucky
|86-56
|South Carolina
|Atlanta
|1999
|Kentucky
|76-63
|Arkansas
|Atlanta
|2000
|Arkansas
|75-67
|Auburn
|Atlanta
|2001
|Kentucky
|77-55
|Ole Miss
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2002
|Mississippi State
|61-58
|Alabama
|Atlanta
|2003
|Kentucky
|64-57
|Mississippi State
|New Orleans
|2004
|Kentucky
|89-73
|Florida
|Atlanta
|2005
|Florida
|70-53
|Kentucky
|Atlanta
|2006
|Florida
|49-47
|South Carolina
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2007
|Florida
|77-56
|Arkansas
|Atlanta
|2008
|Georgia
|66-57
|Arkansas
|Atlanta
|2009
|Mississippi State
|64-61
|Tennessee
|Tampa, Fla.
|2010
|Kentucky
|75-74 (OT)
|Mississippi State
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2011
|Kentucky
|70-54
|Florida
|Atlanta
|2012
|Vanderbilt
|71-64
|Kentucky
|New Orleans
|2013
|Ole Miss
|66-63
|Florida
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2014
|Florida
|61-60
|Kentucky
|Atlanta
|2015
|Kentucky
|78-63
|Arkansas
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2016
|Kentucky
|82-77 (OT)
|Texas A&M
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2017
|Kentucky
|82-65
|Arkansas
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2018
|Kentucky
|77-72
|Tennessee
|St. Louis
|2019
|Auburn
|84-64
|Tennessee
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2021
|Alabama
|80-79
|LSU
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2022
|Tennessee
|65-50
|Texas A&M
|Tampa, Florida
|2023
|Alabama
|82-63
|Texas A&M
|Nashville, Tenn.
Follow along all 2024 ACC tournament long, including updates for the bracket, schedule, scores and TV information.