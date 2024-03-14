SEC Tournament 2024 Nashville: The 6th seeded Florida Gators are looking to go deep in the tournament starting tonight.

The Florida Gators are (22-9, 12-6 SEC) have had an up and down season in the very tough SEC which is why they are the are the 6-seed in the 2023-24 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, But the Gators take the court late tonight one of the hottest teams in the SEC and looking to pad the NCAA tournament resume if not winning the sec title outright.

Florida will face the winner of the Georgia-Missouri game and play 3-seed Alabama should the team advance. Tennessee won the SEC outright, so the Volunteers control the top seed, followed by Kentucky and Auburn. The top four seeds don’t start playing until Friday.

2024 SEC tournament schedule

All times ET.

First round

Wednesday, March 13

Second round

Thursday, March 14

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 15

Semifinals

Saturday, March 16

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 mins after Game 11 | ESPN

Championship

Sunday, March 17

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

SEC tournament: History, champions

Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 32. But Alabama is the defending champion, topping Texas A&M in the 2023 final.

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION 1933 Kentucky 46-27 Mississippi State Atlanta 1934 Alabama 41-25 Florida Atlanta 1936 Tennessee 29-25 Alabama Knoxville, Tenn. 1937 Kentucky 39-25 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 1938 Georgia Tech 58-47 Ole Miss Baton Rouge, La. 1939 Kentucky 46-38 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 1940 Kentucky 51-43 Georgia Knoxville, Tenn. 1941 Tennessee 36-33 Kentucky Louisville, Ky. 1942 Kentucky 36-34 Alabama Louisville, Ky. 1943 Tennessee 33-30 Kentucky Louisville, Ky. 1944 Kentucky 62-46 Tulane Louisville, Ky. 1945 Kentucky 39-35 Tennessee Louisville, Ky. 1946 Kentucky 59-36 LSU Louisville, Ky. 1947 Kentucky 55-38 Tulane Louisville, Ky. 1948 Kentucky 54-43 Georgia Tech Louisville, Ky. 1949 Kentucky 68-52 Tulane Louisville, Ky. 1950 Kentucky 95-58 Tennessee Louisville, Ky. 1951 Vanderbilt 61-57 Kentucky Louisville, Ky. 1952 Kentucky 44-43 LSU Louisville, Ky. 1979 Tennessee 75-69 (OT) Kentucky Birmingham, Ala. 1980 LSU 80-78 Kentucky Birmingham, Ala. 1981 Ole Miss 66-62 Georgia Birmingham, Ala. 1982 Alabama 48-46 Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 1983 Georgia 86-71 Alabama Birmingham, Ala. 1984 Kentucky 51-49 Auburn Nashville, Tenn. 1985 Auburn 53-49 Alabama Birmingham, Ala. 1986 Kentucky 83-72 Alabama Lexington, Ky. 1987 Alabama 69-62 LSU Atlanta 1988 Kentucky 62-57 Georgia Baton Rouge, La. 1989 Alabama 72-60 Florida Knoxville, Tenn. 1990 Alabama 70-51 Ole Miss Orlando, Fla. 1991 Alabama 88-69 Tennessee Nashville, Tenn. 1992 Kentucky 80-54 Alabama Birmingham, Ala. 1993 Kentucky 82-65 LSU Lexington, Ky. 1994 Kentucky 73-60 Florida Memphis, Tenn. 1995 Kentucky 95-93 (OT) Arkansas Atlanta 1996 Mississippi State 84-73 Kentucky New Orleans 1997 Kentucky 95-68 Georgia Memphis, Tenn. 1998 Kentucky 86-56 South Carolina Atlanta 1999 Kentucky 76-63 Arkansas Atlanta 2000 Arkansas 75-67 Auburn Atlanta 2001 Kentucky 77-55 Ole Miss Nashville, Tenn. 2002 Mississippi State 61-58 Alabama Atlanta 2003 Kentucky 64-57 Mississippi State New Orleans 2004 Kentucky 89-73 Florida Atlanta 2005 Florida 70-53 Kentucky Atlanta 2006 Florida 49-47 South Carolina Nashville, Tenn. 2007 Florida 77-56 Arkansas Atlanta 2008 Georgia 66-57 Arkansas Atlanta 2009 Mississippi State 64-61 Tennessee Tampa, Fla. 2010 Kentucky 75-74 (OT) Mississippi State Nashville, Tenn. 2011 Kentucky 70-54 Florida Atlanta 2012 Vanderbilt 71-64 Kentucky New Orleans 2013 Ole Miss 66-63 Florida Nashville, Tenn. 2014 Florida 61-60 Kentucky Atlanta 2015 Kentucky 78-63 Arkansas Nashville, Tenn. 2016 Kentucky 82-77 (OT) Texas A&M Nashville, Tenn. 2017 Kentucky 82-65 Arkansas Nashville, Tenn. 2018 Kentucky 77-72 Tennessee St. Louis 2019 Auburn 84-64 Tennessee Nashville, Tenn. 2021 Alabama 80-79 LSU Nashville, Tenn. 2022 Tennessee 65-50 Texas A&M Tampa, Florida 2023 Alabama 82-63 Texas A&M Nashville, Tenn.

