Buccaneers Agree To Terms With Lavonte David

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms with linebacker Lavonte David on a one-year deal. As reported by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the veteran linebacker will make roughly 9 million dollars as a base salary with incentives that could make the deal worth up to 10 million dollars.

The #Bucs keep another one home: Sources say they agree to terms with their own star LB Lavonte David, who gets a 1-year deal worth up to $10M. The base value is around $9M. pic.twitter.com/MUT5biU5a8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

