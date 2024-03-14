Buccaneers Agree To Terms With Lavonte David

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after an interception by cornerback Jamel Dean during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Keith Larson – Bucs Report.com – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms with linebacker Lavonte David on a one-year deal. As reported by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the veteran linebacker will make roughly 9 million dollars as a base salary with incentives that could make the deal worth up to 10 million dollars.

