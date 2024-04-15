Another Week and Another No. 1 for the University of Tampa. Meanwhile, St. Leo holds down the seventh spot.

Since week one of the of 2024 college baseball season the University of Tampa Spartans have held down the top spot in all the polls. Their rivals from St. Leo’s remain a Top 10 team as they hold down the 7th spot in this week’s poll.

2024 NCBWA National Poll (Week Nine – April 10, 2024)



Rank School (1st Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Tampa (19) 31-4 499 1 2 Central Missouri (1) 33-4 480 2 3 North Greenville 29-8 453 3 4 West Texas A&M 29-9 438 4 5 Point Loma 27-8-1 406 5 6 Millersville 29-5 393 6 7 Saint Leo 30-5 381 7 8 Missouri Southern 30-9 342 9 9 Ashland 24-5 333 8 10 Mount Olive 28-8 313 13 11 East Stroudsburg 28-3 277 12 12 Young Harris 28-9 250 15 13 Colorado Mesa 23-11 246 11 14 Lee 28-10 224 14 15 Maryville 25-8 213 17 16 Molloy 22-8 206 16 17 Westmont 24-9-3 182 20 18 Central Oklahoma 29-9 167 19 19 Catawba 29-9 153 21 20 Lubbock Christian 27-11 122 RV 21 Northwest Nazarene 23-9-1 111 10 22 Charleston (W.Va.) 24-7 78 24 23 Angelo State 26-12 68 18 24 Augustana (S.D.) 22-6 48 RV 25 UNC Pembroke 28-10 35 RV

Receiving votes: Saginaw Valley State (21-9) 31 points; Delta State (24-14) 16 points; Goldey-Beacom (20-11) 12 points; Barton (29-9) 10 points; Cal State Monterey Bay (22-14) 4 points; UT Tyler (24-16) 3 points; Seton Hill (21-9) 3 points; Arkansas Tech (25-13) 2 points; Southern New Hampshire (18-10) 1 point