Another Week and Another No. 1 for the University of Tampa. Meanwhile, St. Leo holds down the seventh spot.

Since week one of the of 2024 college baseball season the University of Tampa Spartans have held down the top spot in all the polls. Their rivals from St. Leo’s remain a Top 10 team as they hold down the 7th spot in this week’s poll.
2024 NCBWA National Poll (Week Nine – April 10, 2024)
|Rank
|School (1st Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Tampa (19)
|31-4
|499
|1
|2
|Central Missouri (1)
|33-4
|480
|2
|3
|North Greenville
|29-8
|453
|3
|4
|West Texas A&M
|29-9
|438
|4
|5
|Point Loma
|27-8-1
|406
|5
|6
|Millersville
|29-5
|393
|6
|7
|Saint Leo
|30-5
|381
|7
|8
|Missouri Southern
|30-9
|342
|9
|9
|Ashland
|24-5
|333
|8
|10
|Mount Olive
|28-8
|313
|13
|11
|East Stroudsburg
|28-3
|277
|12
|12
|Young Harris
|28-9
|250
|15
|13
|Colorado Mesa
|23-11
|246
|11
|14
|Lee
|28-10
|224
|14
|15
|Maryville
|25-8
|213
|17
|16
|Molloy
|22-8
|206
|16
|17
|Westmont
|24-9-3
|182
|20
|18
|Central Oklahoma
|29-9
|167
|19
|19
|Catawba
|29-9
|153
|21
|20
|Lubbock Christian
|27-11
|122
|RV
|21
|Northwest Nazarene
|23-9-1
|111
|10
|22
|Charleston (W.Va.)
|24-7
|78
|24
|23
|Angelo State
|26-12
|68
|18
|24
|Augustana (S.D.)
|22-6
|48
|RV
|25
|UNC Pembroke
|28-10
|35
|RV
Receiving votes: Saginaw Valley State (21-9) 31 points; Delta State (24-14) 16 points; Goldey-Beacom (20-11) 12 points; Barton (29-9) 10 points; Cal State Monterey Bay (22-14) 4 points; UT Tyler (24-16) 3 points; Seton Hill (21-9) 3 points; Arkansas Tech (25-13) 2 points; Southern New Hampshire (18-10) 1 point