Another Week and Another No. 1 for the University of Tampa. Meanwhile, St. Leo holds down the seventh spot.

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA BASEBALL STADIUM- PHOTO/UT

Since week one of the of 2024 college baseball season the University of Tampa Spartans have held down the top spot in all the polls. Their rivals from St. Leo’s remain a Top 10 team as they hold down the 7th spot in this week’s poll.

2024 NCBWA National Poll (Week Nine – April 10, 2024)

RankSchool (1st Place Votes)RecordPointsPrevious
1Tampa (19)31-44991
2Central Missouri (1)33-44802
3North Greenville29-84533
4West Texas A&M29-94384
5Point Loma27-8-14065
6Millersville29-53936
7Saint Leo30-53817
8Missouri Southern 30-93429
9Ashland24-53338
10Mount Olive28-831313
11East Stroudsburg28-327712
12Young Harris28-925015
13Colorado Mesa23-1124611
14Lee28-1022414
15Maryville25-821317
16Molloy22-820616
17Westmont 24-9-318220
18Central Oklahoma29-916719
19Catawba29-915321
20Lubbock Christian27-11122RV
21Northwest Nazarene23-9-111110
22Charleston (W.Va.)24-77824
23Angelo State26-126818
24Augustana (S.D.)22-648RV
25UNC Pembroke28-1035RV

   Receiving votes: Saginaw Valley State (21-9) 31 points; Delta State (24-14) 16 points; Goldey-Beacom (20-11) 12 points; Barton (29-9) 10 points; Cal State Monterey Bay (22-14) 4 points; UT Tyler (24-16) 3 points; Seton Hill (21-9) 3 points; Arkansas Tech (25-13) 2 points; Southern New Hampshire (18-10) 1 point 

