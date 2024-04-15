University of Tampa holds down the No. 3 spot in the D-II Women’s Softball Poll. Rollins is at No. 20 in the latest poll.

2024 NFCA DIVISION II TOP 25 COACHES POLL (WEEK 9)

The 2024 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by the NFCA Division II Top 25 Poll Committee. The committee consists of 16 NCAA Division II head coaches with two representing each of the NCAA’s eight regions. Results are through Sunday, April 7. The poll will be revealed on Tuesdays at Noon ET through the remainder of the regular season.

RANKINGS

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 West Texas A&M (16) 35-4 400 1 2 North Georgia 38-5 384 2 3 Tampa 32-6 366 3 4 Rogers State 33-5 351 4 5 Indianapolis 34-3 339 5 6 UT Tyler 34-7 320 6 7 Colorado Christian 37-4 303 7 8 Central Oklahoma 33-7 280 8 9 Pittsburg State 38-4 264 10 10 Wingate 37-6 254 11 11 Western Washington 30-4 244 12 12 Mississippi College 31-6 215 13 13 Charleston 29-2 205 14 14 Grand Valley State 22-9 201 9 15 East Stroudsburg 29-7 179 15 16 Concordia 31-7 161 16 17 Auburn Montgomery 29-9 143 17 18 Northwest Nazarene 30-7 118 19 19 Lenoir-Rhyne 34-10 104 18 20 Rollins 30-10 87 20 21 Angelo State 32-11 78 21 22 Wilmington 23-10 66 22 23 Washburn 34-10 46 24 24 Cal State San Marcos 23-14 26 23 25 Nova Southeastern 25-10 25 25

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Francis Marion (22), Ohio Dominican (6), Oklahoma Baptist (6), UAH (5), Missouri Southern (2).