University of Tampa holds down the No. 3 spot in the D-II Women’s Softball Poll. Rollins is at No. 20 in the latest poll.

By
Sports Talk Florida
-
0
56
UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA SOFTBALL - UT -PHOTO

2024 NFCA DIVISION II TOP 25 COACHES POLL (WEEK 9)

The 2024 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by the NFCA Division II Top 25 Poll Committee. The committee consists of 16 NCAA Division II head coaches with two representing each of the NCAA’s eight regions. Results are through Sunday, April 7. The poll will be revealed on Tuesdays at Noon ET through the remainder of the regular season.

RANKINGS

RankTeamRecordPointsPrevious
1West Texas A&M (16)35-44001
2North Georgia38-53842
3Tampa32-63663
4Rogers State33-53514
5Indianapolis34-33395
6UT Tyler34-73206
7Colorado Christian37-43037
8Central Oklahoma33-72808
9Pittsburg State38-426410
10Wingate37-625411
11Western Washington30-424412
12Mississippi College31-621513
13Charleston29-220514
14Grand Valley State22-92019
15East Stroudsburg29-717915
16Concordia31-716116
17Auburn Montgomery29-914317
18Northwest Nazarene30-711819
19Lenoir-Rhyne34-1010418
20Rollins30-108720
21Angelo State32-117821
22Wilmington23-106622
23Washburn34-104624
24Cal State San Marcos23-142623
25Nova Southeastern25-102525

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Francis Marion (22), Ohio Dominican (6), Oklahoma Baptist (6), UAH (5), Missouri Southern (2).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR