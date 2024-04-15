University of Tampa holds down the No. 3 spot in the D-II Women’s Softball Poll. Rollins is at No. 20 in the latest poll.

2024 NFCA DIVISION II TOP 25 COACHES POLL (WEEK 9)
The 2024 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by the NFCA Division II Top 25 Poll Committee. The committee consists of 16 NCAA Division II head coaches with two representing each of the NCAA’s eight regions. Results are through Sunday, April 7. The poll will be revealed on Tuesdays at Noon ET through the remainder of the regular season.
RANKINGS
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|West Texas A&M (16)
|35-4
|400
|1
|2
|North Georgia
|38-5
|384
|2
|3
|Tampa
|32-6
|366
|3
|4
|Rogers State
|33-5
|351
|4
|5
|Indianapolis
|34-3
|339
|5
|6
|UT Tyler
|34-7
|320
|6
|7
|Colorado Christian
|37-4
|303
|7
|8
|Central Oklahoma
|33-7
|280
|8
|9
|Pittsburg State
|38-4
|264
|10
|10
|Wingate
|37-6
|254
|11
|11
|Western Washington
|30-4
|244
|12
|12
|Mississippi College
|31-6
|215
|13
|13
|Charleston
|29-2
|205
|14
|14
|Grand Valley State
|22-9
|201
|9
|15
|East Stroudsburg
|29-7
|179
|15
|16
|Concordia
|31-7
|161
|16
|17
|Auburn Montgomery
|29-9
|143
|17
|18
|Northwest Nazarene
|30-7
|118
|19
|19
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|34-10
|104
|18
|20
|Rollins
|30-10
|87
|20
|21
|Angelo State
|32-11
|78
|21
|22
|Wilmington
|23-10
|66
|22
|23
|Washburn
|34-10
|46
|24
|24
|Cal State San Marcos
|23-14
|26
|23
|25
|Nova Southeastern
|25-10
|25
|25
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Francis Marion (22), Ohio Dominican (6), Oklahoma Baptist (6), UAH (5), Missouri Southern (2).