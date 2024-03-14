PGA Tour in Jacksonville: The Players is always one of the most – watched tournaments of the year and NBC/Peacock has it totally covered.

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 11, 2024 – NBC Sports will surround the 2024 PLAYERS Championship with comprehensive live championship and studio coverage from The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach., Fla., across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock, beginning tonight with Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS at 7 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Live championship coverage on GOLF Channel and Peacock begins Thursday and Friday at Noon ET, with NBC and Peacock carrying exclusive live weekend coverage beginning both days at 1 p.m. ET. All live championship and studio coverage airing on NBC and GOLF Channel will stream live on Peacock.

Last week, NBC Sports announced that Kevin Kisner will serve as an analyst for this week’s coverage of The PLAYERS alongside Dan Hicks, and Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will join this week’s broadcast team as part of NBC Sports’ celebration of the 50th anniversary of the championship.

Maltbie will serve as an on-course reporter during Thursday and Friday coverage, while Koch will join Mike Tirico in the broadcast booth during Thursday and Friday coverage. Additionally, Kisner and Smylie Kaufman will team up to call “Friday Happy Hour” coverage from alongside the iconic 17th hole on Friday afternoon on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

“Kevin did a great job in the booth with Dan Hicks earlier this year and his work with Smylie Kaufman on the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open made for great TV, so we’re happy we can once again pair Kevin with Dan and have Kevin join Smylie at the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass on Friday,” said Tommy Roy, NBC Sports’ lead golf producer. “Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch have called some of the most iconic moments at The PLAYERS Championship throughout the past three decades and having them on this week’s broadcasts is a great way for NBC Sports to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The PLAYERS.”

The flagship event of the PGA TOUR, The PLAYERS has been played at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course each year since 1982. Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1 and last week’s winner at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, looks to become the first player to win The PLAYERS in back-to-back years.

NBC Sports will utilize more than 60 cameras for its coverage of The PLAYERS, including:

Drone camera coverage dedicated to the 16 th and 17 th holes;

and 17 holes; A FlyCam set between the 9 th and 18 th holes to run alongside and provide perspectives of tee shots and approach shots;

and 18 holes to run alongside and provide perspectives of tee shots and approach shots; Bunker Cams at the 16th and 17 th hole;

hole; JitaCam overlooking the 17 th tee along with tracing technology, pushing along with tee shots as they are struck towards the island green to provide an enhanced perspective on the flight of the ball;

tee along with tracing technology, pushing along with tee shots as they are struck towards the island green to provide an enhanced perspective on the flight of the ball; Live drone and fixed-wing airplane coverage from high atop TPC Sawgrass;

X-mo and super-slo-mo replays, as well as NBC Sports NBCeeIt zoom technology to make sure fans don’t miss a moment.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Host/Play by Play: Mike Tirico

Play by Play: Dan Hicks

Analyst/Holes: Kevin Kisner / Brad Faxon / Curt Byrum / Notah Begay III / Steve Sands / Gary Koch

On-Course: John Wood / Smylie Kaufman / Notah Begay III / Roger Maltbie

Interview/Reports: Damon Hack

How To Watch – Thursday, March 14 – Sunday, March 17 (all times ET)

TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Notable Players This Week

Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Max Homa

Rickie Fowler

Jason Day

Min Woo Lee

Tony Finau

Viktor Hovland

Studio coverage on GOLF Channel begins tonight at 7 p.m. ET with Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS, followed by full-day coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday which begins at 9 a.m. ET. Rich Lerner anchors primetime Live From coverage each evening alongside analysts Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley. Live From will also include on-course segments and interviews with Johnson Wagner.

Live From THE PLAYERS Broadcast Team