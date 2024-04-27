Stanley Cup Playoffs: Down 3-0 to the Panthers it’s time for Tampa Bay to find Lightning or their season is done.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have lost three close games to their in-state rivals the Florida Panthers and if they don’t win today then they will be bounced from the first of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Game time in Tampa is 5 p.m. with the game airing on TBS, truTV and streaming on MAX.

The Bolts are still reeling from the Game 3 loss on home ice Thursday.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves, Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Brandon Montour, Sam Reinhart and Steven Lorentz also scored for the Panthers, who will seek a sweep Saturday night in Tampa.

Tkachuk had a first-period goal and added an empty-netter with 32 seconds left.

“We’re playing some good hockey right now, and we’re happy with where we’re at right now in the series,” Tkachuk said. “The fourth (win) is the hardest, everyone says that, so we have to come out absolutely ready to go on Saturday.”

Steven Stamkos, Tyler Motte and Nicholas Paul scored for Tampa Bay, with Paul cutting it to 4-3 with 5:10 left. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots.

“It’s tough when you get in situations like this what you’re going to say right at this moment (to the team),” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “But the talk is you want the believers to show up to the rink tomorrow. And if you’re not going to believe, then you don’t have to come. Well see how many guys show up tomorrow.”

Montour gave Florida a 3-2 lead on a blue-line shot with 3:30 left in the second, with Lorentz making it a two-goal game from the slot at 9:41 of the third. That is how it ended and now the Lighting must win today or the season is over.