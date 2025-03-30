SiriusXM has some new baseball programing worth checking out.

The 2025 Major League Baseball is entering the weekend of the season and also marks the 20th year that SiriusXM has been the home for every major league home radio broadcast. MLB and SiriusXM fans have enjoyed hours of baseball talk, which has no equal in any other outlet not just during but year round.

There are some exciting additions to the lineup of talent for the SiriusXM MLB Network Radio show this season. Some of the new expert voices that fans will hear include former Marlins and Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, and former major league players Stephen Piscotty, Ryon Healy, AJ Ramos and Cole Tucker. They’ll all be hosting.

They join an MLB Network Radio roster that features former GMs Jim Bowden, Jim Duquette and Steve Phillips, former players David Aardsma, Kevin Frandsen, Chris Gimenez, Jensen Lewis, Trevor May, CJ Nitkowski, Eduardo Pérez, Xavier Scruggs, Ryan Spilborghs and Mike Stanton, and former manager Kevin Kennedy. The channel is also home to shows hosted by national baseball writers Tyler Kepner and Jon Morosi, as well as baseball insiders Robert Brender, Jenny Cavnar, Mike Ferrin, Dan Graca, Jeff Joyce, Jim Memolo, Grant Paulsen, Ed Randall and Dani Wexelman.

SiriusXM and MLB Network also recently announced that MLB Network will simulcast the final hour of SiriusXM’s daily morning show, “The Leadoff Spot,” which is hosted by Steve Phillips, Xavier Scruggs, and Eduardo Pérez. “The Leadoff Spot” airs live on SiriusXM weekdays from 7 to 10 am ET. MLB Network viewers can watch the show live each morning from 9 to 10am ET.

For a schedule of MLB games on SiriusXM go to SiriusXM.com/Sports.

Throughout the season, fans can also hear regularly scheduled interviews with several MLB managers on MLB Network Radio. These include: Torey Lovullo (Diamondbacks), Matt Quatraro (Royals), Stephen Vogt (Guardians), Ron Washington (Angels), Pat Murphy (Brewers), Rocco Baldelli (Twins), Brandon Hyde (Orioles), Alex Cora (Red Sox), Mark Kotsay (Athletics), Mike Shildt (Padres), Bob Melvin (Giants), Derek Shelton (Pirates), John Schneider (Blue Jays), AJ Hinch (Tigers) and others.

As for the action on the field, with SiriusXM, fans can get every one of their team’s 162 regular season games, plus every playoff game, in their cars or anywhere they go with the SiriusXM app.

Additionally, the SiriusXM app features 30 dedicated MLB team pages where fans can find their team’s official radio broadcast for each game, plus SiriusXM programming and podcasts that are specifically focused on that team.