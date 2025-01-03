Six Bulls Named To Phil Steele All-AAC Teams

Following South Florida Football’s second-straight bowl game victory in the Hawai’i Bowl, USF saw six Bulls named to Phil Steele’s American Athletic All-Conference teams.



USF downed San Jose State, 41-39, in a five-overtime thriller on Christmas Eve that stands as the longest game in program history and the Bulls’ eighth bowl game victory in 12 appearances, including back-to-back wins in head coach Alex Golesh ‘s first two seasons. The Bulls finished 7-6 as Golesh became the first USF head coach to win his first two bowl game appearances.

