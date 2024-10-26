South Florida coach Amir Abdur-Rahim won over the Bay Area in just year and tragically he is gone.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — South Florida coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, who led the Bulls to the American Athletic Conference’s regular-season championship a year ago, has died, the school announced Thursday. He was 43.

The school said he died from complications that presented while he was undergoing a procedure at a Tampa-area hospital.

“He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation,” USF athletic director Michael Kelly said. “Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the university and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss.”

Abdur-Rahim was a rising star in the coaching world. He went 19-65 in his first three seasons at Kennesaw State but enjoyed great success over the next two seasons. His 2022-23 team at Kennesaw State went 26-9 and made the NCAA Tournament, earning him the shot to coach at USF.

He once quipped he “had no clue” what he was doing during his first season as a head coach, when Kennesaw State won just once.

Abdur-Rahim was an immediate success with USF and was the unanimous pick as the AAC’s coach of the year last season. The Bulls went 25-8, won the conference regular-season title, won a game in the NIT and celebrated the program’s first-ever ranking in the AP Top 25 along the way.

“Honestly, I learned from my mistakes,” Abdur-Rahim told The Associated Press at the time. “Early on at Kennesaw, I wanted everything right away. And so my patience and how I responded to things wasn’t as good. … And I believe wholeheartedly, a team is only going to be as good as their coach’s response. And I try to respond the right way.”

USF President Rhea Law lauded the impact he had on campus.

“Throughout my time working with coach Abdur-Rahim, I was continually inspired by his leadership, and truly admired his sincere approach to connecting with our entire student body,” Law said. “His influence on our student-athletes, coaching staff and the university community will live on forever.”

This season’s USF team was picked third in the AAC preseason poll. It is scheduled to play an exhibition game on Oct. 30 against Edward Waters, then opens the season against No. 21 Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 4.

“It’s just awful news,” Florida coach Todd Golden said during a weekly coaches show. “A little lost for words for everything that his family is going through. He had been dealing with some health things over the last year, but this is unexpected. This is not something that people thought would happen.”

Added George Washington coach Chris Caputo, who posted his reaction social media: “This is truly a terrible tragedy. Amir was a good man and an excellent coach. Please pray for him and his family.”

Abdur-Rahim and his wife had three children, USF said. Abdur-Rahim had 12 brothers and sisters; one of his brothers is G League president and former NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

“I am devastated by the sudden passing of my good friend Amir Abdur-Rahim, an outstanding man, husband, father and leader who brought tremendous positive energy to all he encountered,” USF football coach Alex Golesh said. “My heart breaks for his wife, Arianne, his three children, extended family and many friends.”

NCAA senior vice president Dan Gavitt called Abdur-Rahim’s death “heartbreaking.”

“Amir was such a vibrant and talented coach, and an even better man,” Gavitt said.

AAC commissioner Tim Pernetti echoed those sentiments, saying Abdur-Rahim “won the right way, with class and grace.”

“In only five years as a head coach, Amir established himself as one of the best in college basketball, winning championships in two conferences and taking both South Florida and Kennesaw State to unprecedented levels of success,” Pernetti said.

___

AP Basketball Writers Tim Reynolds and Aaron Beard contributed to this report.