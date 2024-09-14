South Florida looks to rebound from the loss to No. Alabama tonight as they face Southern Miss 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Only a week after competing closely with Alabama in front of a national audience and over 100,000 fans in Tuscaloosa, the Bulls were within a touchdown of the Crimson Tide with just seven minutes remaining. However, the defense couldn’t contain Bama, resulting in a 42-16 loss for USF. Tonight at 7 p.m., the Bulls head to Hattiesburg to take on the always challenging Southern Miss team on ESPN+.

The Golden Eagles’ most recent game was a win over Southeastern Louisiana Lions by a score of 35-10.

Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown has completed 50.9 percent of his passes, totaling 255 yards, with no touchdowns and interceptions. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and Sean Atkins have combined for 163 receiving yards on 14 catches, while Michael Brown-Stephens has made 4 receptions. The South Florida Bulls’ running game averages 218.5 yards per game, with Brown contributing 182 yards and one touchdown. On defense, South Florida allows an average of 22.5 points and 281.5 yards per game. Mac Harris leads the team with 14 tackles, Dinellson Exume has recorded 1 sack, and D’Marco Augustin has secured 1 interception.

Southern Miss has suffered defeats in four of their last six home games. Quarterback Tate Rodemaker has completed 60.8 percent of his passes, accumulating 305 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Receivers Larry Simmons and Kyirin Heath have together amassed 181 receiving yards and one touchdown, while Justyn Reid has made two receptions. The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles’ running game averages 63 yards per game, with Kenyon Clay contributing 82 yards and one touchdown. On the defensive side, Southern Mississippi concedes an average of 20.5 points and 295.5 yards per game. Dylan Lawrence is the leading tackler for the Golden Eagles with 13 tackles, Demeco Roland has recorded one sack, and Ques McNeal has two pass deflections.

USF must avoid a trap game, they should beat this Southern Miss team with ease. With a showdown with Miami next up the Bulls to regain that swagger they showed against Alabama.