Stanley Cup Final: Florida faces Edmonton as the the Panthers hope to hoist the Cup.

The National Hockey League today confirmed the schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, which will match the Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers against the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers. Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Saturday, June 8.

Based on their higher regular-season point total, the Panthers will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final, as well as Games 5 and 7, if necessary. The Oilers will host Games 3 and 4, as well as Game 6, if necessary.

Every game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. In Canada, every game will be available on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.