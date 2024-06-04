This season the experts feel that USF will battle Memphis and Tulane for the American Athletic Conference title

The most unexpected development in the American Athletic Conference last season was the remarkable turnaround achieved by first-year head coach Alex Golesh at the University of South Florida. The Bulls enhanced their record with an additional six wins, going from 1-11 to 7-6, and were highlighted by a resounding 45-0 bowl game victory over Syracuse. This season, the bar is set higher for the Bulls, with numerous preseason analysts forecasting that USF could finish as high as second or third in the conference, contending with Tulane, UTSA, and Memphis, who are all anticipated to secure eight-win seasons.

This signifies South Florida’s first winning season since 2018. With Golesh’s offensive prowess from his tenure as an assistant at Tennessee, the Bulls were anticipated to thrive offensively, which was evident in their average of 36.5 points per game in November. The key for USF lies in bolstering their defense; should the Bulls manage this, they could clinch the AAC championship.

Here’s an overview of the early forecasts for the 2024 American Athletic Conference (AAC) football season. Remember, these predictions may shift as the season draws closer, but this is the current outlook:

American Athletic Conference Standings (Early 2024 Prediction)

Memphis: 7-1 (10-2 overall) Tulane: 6-2 (8-4 overall) Tied with USF and UTSA, both also at 6-2 (8-4 overall) North Texas: 5-3 (6-6 overall) Tied with Tulsa, both also at 5-3 (6-6 overall) Army: 4-4 (6-6 overall) Tied with East Carolina, both also at 4-4 (6-6 overall) Florida Atlantic, Navy, Rice, UAB, and Temple: All at 3-5 (ranging from 5-7 to 4-8 overall) Charlotte: 1-7 (2-10 overall)

AAC Championship Early Prediction

The projected matchup for the AAC Championship is Memphis vs. Tulane1. It should be an exciting season with some key coaching changes and the potential for surprise performances from schools like North Texas, Tulsa, and Florida Atlantic.

Remember, these predictions are based on the current information available, and actual results may vary.