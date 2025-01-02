Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame and Georgia face off after postponing the game a day due to a tragic day in New Orleans

RANT SPORTS – The Sugar bowl Game postponed

The Sugar Bowl -CFP Playoff quarterfinal game between Georgia and Notre Dame has been postponed till Thursday night. A truck plowed into a New Year’s crowd early Wednesday, killing at least 10 people. An additional 40 people were injured and sent to area hospitals due to the attack.

The Superdome was placed on lockdown for security sweeps on Wednesday, during which individuals with offices in the Superdome — including from the Sugar Bowl and Sun Belt Conference — instructed not to come to work until further notice.

New Orleans in shock

The casualties occurred when a pickup truck rammed into a crowd in the famed French Quarter about 3;15 a.m. Wednesday morning. The driver was killed in a firefight with police following the attack along Bourbon Street near Canal Street according to the FBI.

A search of the area showed that an ISIS flag was found in the truck. The FBI needs more time to see if the driver had potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations. Also, of major concern was weapons and a potential IED were located inside the suspect’s vehicle and other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter.

The Georgia and Notre Dame football teams arrived in New Orleans on Sunday for their CFP quarterfinal showdown. Both teams’ hotels were just blocks from the crime scene where plenty of fans were on Bourbon Street after midnight.

Both Notre Dame and Georgia were consulted about the postponement

Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley spoke at a press conference with local and federal officials on Wednesday afternoon to confirm that representatives of Georgia and Notre Dame were consulted about the postponement of 24 hours. Meanwhile, local police along with the FBI continue to investigate the tragic events of the morning.

The game will be played Thursday Afternoon

Sugar Bowl and CFP Playoff officials are confident that the quarterfinal game will be played. Georgia and Notre Dame will now be play on Thursday night at 4 p.m. ET ESPN television, ESPN+ streaming and ESPN Radio will have the game action.