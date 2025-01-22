Tampa will host the 2029 CFP Playoff Championship Game.

Tampa will host the 2029 College Football Playoff National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium. This decision came after Dallas had to back out due to scheduling conflicts1. Tampa previously hosted the championship game in 2017, when Clemson narrowly defeated Alabama.

Other future national title sites, remain Las Vegas (Jan. 25, 2027), New Orleans (Jan. 24, 2028) & Miami (Jan. 21, 2030). Tampa, Phoenix, and Houston were all backup locations for the title game; now Tampa will join Miami, Atlanta, and New Orleans as one of the few to host multiple championships since the inception of the new playoff format.

Tampa is no stranger to hosting major events including with only Miami, New Orleans and Los Angeles multiple Super Bowls.

The five Super Bowls in Tampa two were played in the old Tampa Stadium with Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has played host to three.

Here are the Super Bowls Tampa has hosted so far: