The 8th ranked University of Tampa women’s volleyball teams rolls to a win over Palm Beach

The Spartans hand Palm Beach Atlantic their 11th straight Sunshine State Conference loss.

Final Score: Tampa 3 (1: 25-17, 2: 25-16, 3: 25-17), Palm Beach Atlantic 0

Records: Tampa (14-2, 6-2 SSC), Palm Beach Atlantic (6-15, 0-11 SSC)

Location: Rubin Arena | West Palm Beach, FL.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

First Set: The Spartans came out swinging in their first set against the Sailfish, capturing 9 of the first 12 points with 4 separate Spartans notching a kill. Palm Beach Atlantic was swift to call their first timeout, in an early hole. The Sailfish gathered themselves defensively, even going on their own 4-0 run, which prompted a Tampa timeout as their lead was cut to 15-12. Zoey Seput recorded 13 assists in the first set while Connor Rahn had 4 kills, and the two connected on the final play to close out the first set for the Spartans. | Score: 25-17 Tampa

Second Set: Almost mirroring the first, the second set began with Tampa jumping out to an early lead aided by a 5-0 scoring run to give the visitors the 7-1 lead. Back-to-back, Seput-assisted kills from Nathaly Perez and Jenna Davis completed a 4-0 run for Tampa that was interrupted by the second timeout from the Sailfish with the set scored at 17-10. Unfortunately for the home team, Tampa’s offensive dominance (19 kills and a hitting percentage of .471 in the set) continued after the stoppage, going on another 4-0 run of consecutive sets of kills from Rahn and Perez. UTampa would end the set just 6 plays later with more kills, now coming from Mak Carter and Kalli Cors. | Score 25-16 Tampa

Third Set: On just the 9th play of the third and final set, JJ Ramirez set up Tess Schrenger for a beautiful kill to cement an early lead of 7-2, in favor of Tampa, as PBA signaled their first timeout. The Sailfish had almost caught the Spartans at 13-12 but then a 6-0 run from Tampa nearly sealed the match. Although going on a 4-0 run that made Head Coach Chris Catanach call a late timeout, Palm Beach could not stop the offensive onslaught from Tampa, as the hosts’ only lead of the day came at 1-0 in the third set. The match was wrapped up following successive well-placed kills from Jenna Vaske.| Score: 25-17 Tampa

INSIDE THE STATS:

With 36 assists, Seput had more than triple the next closest player in the match.

had more than triple the next closest player in the match. The Spartans’ defense held the Sailfish to a .083 hitting percentage.

Ramirez (13), Seput (13), and Perez (10) led the match as the only players with double-digit digs.

Game Leaders

#4 Tampa

K: Nathaly Perez – 10

B: Jenna Davis – 2

D: 2 Players (#5, #9) – 13

SA: JJ Ramirez – 2

Palm Beach Atlantic

K: Corbett, Sydney – 8

B: Rogers, Kelsey – 4

D: 2 Players (#13, #16) – 9

SA: 4 Players (#7, #8, #13, #14) – 1

Game Statistics #4 Tampa Palm Beach Atlantic Hitting % .355 .083 Blocks 4.0 6.0 Digs 56 41 Aces 2 4

