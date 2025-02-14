The Buccaneers Already Have Their Top Choice Figured Out For The NFL Draft

The NFL offseason is in full swing. The window to place players on the franchise tag opens next week and the week after that is the NFL Combine. Every franchise is in the process of making their plans and outlining what their rosters will look like next year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no exception to this. While I don’t foresee them using the franchise tag, they will be very present at the NFL Combine to see these draft prospects first hand. As they continue to develop their short list of potential players they will target in the draft, they can plan to attack other needs in free agency.

We all think we have a good idea of what the Bucs will want to target in the draft. Pass rusher, cornerback, linebacker, safety and wide receiver have been discussed the most. However, not every player will be a fit for every franchise.

Not every player is right for every system. Not every person is right for every locker room. Finding the right player and the right person is a difficult process and it will take the teams all the way up until the NFL draft to really figure it out.

Except for perhaps the Buccaneers. I believe that it is not only possible, but even likely that they already have their top choice at pick 19 already figured out. And of course the team will continue to do their due diligence to get to know as many prospects as possible, but I don’t think anyone will top this player.

That player is Marshall edge rusher Mike Green. The Sun Belt Player of the Year took the nation by storm this year with an FBS leading 17.0 sacks in 2024. This performance jettisoned him up draft boards and is now expected to be a first round pick.

But Green is so much more than just production. His skillset looks like one of an NFL player. He has a wide variety of pass rush moves as well as the athletic ability to play at a high level on Sundays. He absolutely looks the part of an NFL pass rusher.

A Perfect Fit For The Buccaneers

Beyond that, Green is a perfect fit for the Todd Bowles defense. At 6’3 and 251 lbs (what he measured in at for the Senior Bowl) he is an ideal build for a 3-4 outside linebacker. This is the Bucs biggest need and he fits it perfectly.

Some have concerns that Green might be a little on the skinny side and they might be right. And while not the best run defender in the world, Green is scrappy at the point of attack and flows to the ball with a high level of effort. General Manager Jason Licht will love the mentality he plays the run with.

In fact, I believe Licht will love everything about Green’s mentality. There is a maturity to him when he talks and he carries himself as a professional who just happens to be playing at the college level. He reminds me very much of guys like Tristian Wirfs, Chris Godwin, Antione WInfield Jr. and many other of the Bucs leaders.

I’m not here to tell you that Green is the right pick for the Buccaneers. There are other players who I think would also be a great fit in Tampa, such as Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr and Alabama Linebacker Jihaad Campbell. Either of these guys or even others who I haven’t mentioned here could all be home run picks for the Bucs.

All I’m saying is that if the Bucs front office could build an edge rusher in a lab (both as a player and as a person) that guys would look very much like Green. Sure, maybe Licht might add a few more inches in terms of arm length, but there is no such thing as a perfect prospect.

All I know is that based on everything we know about Licht, Bowles and the Bucs, this is basically a perfect fit. If Green is on the board when the Buccaneers are on the clock then I would be shocked at this point if they didn’t pick him. Things could change based on athletic testing, but at this point Green won’t get past pick 19.

