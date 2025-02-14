No. 19 University of Tampa Women’s basketball beats Eckerd and gets ready for #11 Embry-Riddle on Saturday

The University of Tampa Women’s Basketball team faced off against Eckerd tonight.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Final Score: #19 Tampa 53, Eckerd 40

Records: Tampa (22-4, 14-2 SSC), Eckerd (16-6, 11-5 SSC)

Location: Bob Martinez Athletic Center | Tampa, Fla.

All-time series: This was the 110th meeting between these programs all time. Tampa has dominated with a 88-22 record.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

FIRST HALF: Tampa dominated the first half with a strong defensive presence, forcing multiple turnovers and securing key rebounds to limit Eckerd’s scoring opportunities. The Spartans set the tone early with an efficient offensive start, led by Zoe Piller and Sariana Rodriguez, who combined for crucial baskets and assists. Tampa’s defense was relentless, highlighted by blocks from Marissa McDonald and Kath Van Bennekom, shutting down Eckerd’s inside game. The Spartans maintained their momentum with sharp ball movement and timely shooting, including a clutch three-pointer by Rodriguez at the end of the first quarter to extend their lead. In the second quarter, Tampa continued to capitalize on Eckerd’s mistakes, turning steals into fast-break points and stretching their lead behind key contributions from Audrey Ramsey and Bennekom.

Score: #19 Tampa 31, Eckerd 20

SECOND HALF: Tampa continued their dominance in the second half, extending their lead with strong defensive rebounding and efficient shooting. Ramsey and Olivia Davis set the pace, contributing key baskets and free throws to keep the Spartans comfortably ahead. Piller controlled the paint, scoring crucial layups while McDonald and Bennekom added defensive stops to stifle Eckerd’s offense. The Spartans’ transition game was effective, turning defensive rebounds and steals into fast-break points, including a well-executed three-pointer by McDonald in the third quarter. Despite a late push from Eckerd, Tampa’s disciplined play and aggressive defense maintained their double-digit lead.

Score: #19 Tampa 53, Eckerd 40

INSIDE THE STATS:

Piller led all the Spartans with 15 points, including her 1,000 point as a Spartan.

Tampa shot 39.3% from the floor.

UP NEXT: The Spartans will host #11 Embry-Riddle on Saturday, February 15th @ 2:00 PM. The winners of this contest will be the #1 seed in the SSC. Please come out and enjoy Senior Day and Youth Day at the Bob Martinez Athletic Center.

Game Statistics Eckerd #19 Tampa Field Goals (17-52) (22-56) Field Goal % 32.7% 39.3% Rebounds 34 27 Assists 7 13 Turnovers 16 8 Pts off Turnovers 9 15 2nd Chance Pts 8 1 Pts in the Paint 22 22 Fastbreak Pts 0 3 Bench Pts 11 8

Full stats