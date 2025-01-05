The final week of the NFL regular season and TV has the playoff race covered

RANT SPORTS

Week 18 of the NFL season and there is still some playoff drama

This weekend marks the end of the 2024 NFL regular season and while plenty of teams have made the playoffs there is room for a few more. Despite six teams in both the AFC and the NFC with playoff spots the drama remains in seeding and division champs.

So, starting Saturday and going through late Sunday there are plenty of compelling storylines to follow as we look forward to the postseason. As you might expect the television networks will feature, the key games on Saturday and Sunday with playoff implications.

Saturday ESPN features the AFC North

Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens are in the playoffs but there is plenty of drama to settled by the end of the day. Anyone who follows the AFC North knows that none of the four teams like each other and their records are meaningless.

ESPN/ABC start the day off with the disappointing Cleveland Browns traveling to Charm City to face the Ravens at 4:30 p.m. Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick will handle the broadcasting chores.

The Browns enter the game with division leading Baltimore with nothing to play for. A Ravens victory and the lockdown the AFC North and the No. 3 seed in the Playoffs. The Bowns enters the game with a 3-13 record with a five-game losing streak. But this is the AFC North, and so Cleveland wants to ruin the Ravens chances at the division title. Superstar defensive end of the Browns Miles Garrett made sure the Ravens knew he was serious.

“I’m not looking into the future,” Garrett told reporters. “The next thing on my mind is recovery, looking at film, how can we improve going to the Ravens, trying to play spoiler for them.”

Meanwhile, 500 miles west of Baltimore in Cincinnati Joe Buck, Troy Aikman will be there for ESPN/ABC for an 8 p.m. broadcast of the Steelers and Bengals. Pittsburgh needs Baltimore to lose to Cleveland so they can win the division. However, Cincinnati can make the playoffs by beating Pittsburgh and having Miami and Denver lose on Sunday.

Sunday the Bucs and the Falcons in the NFC South

Most of the country will see the FOX duo of Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady in Raymond James Stadium for the Buccaneers and the Saints at 1 p.m. Like the Ravens and Browns game on Saturday, if Tampa Bay wins then they capture the NFC South in front of their old QB Mr. Brady. If they lose, they are out of the playoff hunt. Atlanta’s path to the division title rests on a Bucs loss and the Falcons beating Carolina and that is their only shot the postseason. CBS has the Panthers and the Falcons as their primary 1 p.m. game with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis on the call.

Broncos outside chance to make the playoffs

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will bring fans the Kansas City and Dever as the 4 p.m. game nationally on CBS./Paramount+ The Broncos need to win and have Miami and Cincinnati both lose or tie. The Broncos came up short the first two times of clinching a playoff spot., first after blowing a 24-13 lead against the Chargers and then by falling to the Bengals with 1:07 left in overtime. Third time could be the charm, if Denver can defeat Kansas City at home.

Minnesota and Detroit in Primetime

It is fitting that the two best teams in the NFC will face off on Sunday Night Football on NBC/Peacock as Detroit and Minnesota vie for the NFC North title. The Lions can’t lose to the Vikings in the regular-season finale, or else they’ll miss out on retaining the NFC North title. More importantly, the No. 1 seed — and the first-round bye and home-field advantage that come with it — will also be up for grabs in Detroit.

Meanwhile, The Vikings will take their NFL-leading nine-game winning streak into Ford Field on Sunday night, looking to lock down the NFC’s No. 1 seed, regain the division throne and avenge an earlier loss to the Lions.

Here are the NFC and AFC Playoff teams going into Saturday

AFC

No. 1 seed: Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)**

No. 2 seed: Buffalo Bills (13-3)*

No. 4 seed: Houston Texans (9-7)*

Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

NFC