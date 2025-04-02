Women’s Final Four in Tampa: Betting favorite UConn joins 3 top seeds in South Carolina, UCLA and Texas.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The women’s Final Four is full of star players, top seeds and historic programs.

There will be no Cinderellas in Tampa, Florida, this week with No. 1 seeds South Carolina, UCLA and Texas in the national semifinals. They are joined by the betting favorite to win it all, second-seeded UConn, which has been playing the best of any team over the past month and knocked off a top-seeded Southern California team that was missing its best player.

Coach Dawn Staley and the defending champion Gamecocks are making their fifth straight trip to the Final Four and are two victories away from becoming the first to repeat since UConn won four straight from 2013-16.

South Carolina will face Southeastern Conference foe Texas for the fourth time this season in one semifinal Friday night. UConn will play UCLA in the other.

The Huskies are back in the Final Four for the second straight year and and a record 24th time overall, and star Paige Bueckers is looking to bring coach Geno Auriemma his 12th title and first since that four-peat.

Top overall seed UCLA is playing in the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament for the first time. The Bruins won a national title in 1978 in the pre-NCAA era of women’s basketball, led by Ann Meyers Drysdale, and returned to the Final Four the next year.