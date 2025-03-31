University of Tampa runs their win streak to 28 with a weekend sweep of Florida Southern.

The University of Tampa’s Softball team was back in action this afternoon for a double header and the final games against rival Florida Southern. The Spartans came into today’s games after a Friday night 8-0 shutout win over the Mocs. With an opportunity to stay perfect in conference play and extend their winning streak to 28, Tampa was not going to waste it.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Records: Tampa Spartans 32-1 (15-0 SSC), Florida Southern 7-29 (2-16 SSC)

Location: Naimoli Family Stadium l Tampa, Fla

History: This afternoon’s double header was the 140th and 141st matchups all-time between these two programs, Tampa has now won 17 straight but is still down in the series 64-77.

Final Game One: #2 Tampa 9, Florida Southern 1

Final Game Two: #2 Tampa 2. Florida Southern 1

HOW IT HAPPENED – GAME ONE:

In the circle for the Spartans for game two of this rivalry series was Junior two-way star Kate DeSimone. DeSimone entered this contest with a perfect 7-0 record and was tasked with holding down the Mocs. However, after being shut out less than 24 ago, the Mocs came out swinging. They opened this afternoon’s double header with a leadoff single before a double down the line brought the first run of the game home. DeSimone ended the trouble here, settling in to punch out the next two batters and keep the score 1-0. Needing an answer in the bottom of the first, the Spartans rallied with two outs to produce three straight hits to get on the board. After a Kinnah Kreidler walk (her fifth in a row after breaking the program record last night), Mariah Galhouse tripled to score Kriedler. Alexa Russo took this momentum and ran with it, doubling to left center to score Galhouse and put more pressure on Florida Southern. Kate DeSimone then helped herself out by muscling a base hit into left field to score Russo and take a 3-1 lead. This huge two out rally took the life out of Mocs dugout and the Spartans were able to dominate the rest of the contest. Though the second and third innings saw no runs for the Spartans, they were able to produce base runners and were a big swing from breaking this game open. They also had the backing of DeSimone in the circle who was nearly unshakable past the first inning. Kate DeSimone tossed four straight scoreless frames, not allowing a Florida Southern baserunner to reach third base for the rest of the game. Her dominance in the circle was rewarded in the bottom of the fourth when her, Russo, and Galhouse again combined for three straight hits to help hang a four spot on the Mocs. In total, the Spartans combined for five straight hits in this four run inning, starting with singles from Lilly Kiester and Kinnah Kreidler before these three rattled off their big bats for the second time this game. Tampa took a 7-1 lead into the fifth and after DeSimone threw up another zero in the top half, another mercy rule win was in sight. Ava Remirez led off the inning with a walk and the Spartans went right to work. Before the Mocs could record an out, Ashley Mantei singled up the middle to score Mckenna Demartino who pinch ran for Remirez. Before the Mocs could record an out, Lilly Kiester and Kinnah Kreidler both reached base on free passes and the Spartans had bases loaded for Mariah Galhouse. Knowing what was needed to get the job done, Galhouse lifted a ball deep into center field allowing Mentei to tag up and score the winning run. For the second straight game Tampa had mercy ruled Florida Southern and were one win away from a sweep.

INSIDE THE STATS:

Kate DeSimone final line – 5.0 IP, 5 SO, 1 BB, 1 ER – Improves to 8-0

Alexa Russo – 3-3, 3 RBI’s

Mariah Galhouse – 2-3, 3 RBI’s

HOW IT HAPPENED – GAME TWO:

After what had already been an outstanding weekend for Mariah Galhouse, she was handed the ball in for the final game of the series and decided to dominate in the circle. She began game two of the double header with a scoreless top of the first, picking up her first strikeout in the process. While the Spartans were unable to produce any run support in the first two innings, Galhouse tossed a 1-2-3 scoreless top of the second to keep Tampa in a 0-0 ballgame. The scoreless tie ended in the top of the third when the Mocs were finally able to earn back to back hits to bring home a run. Galhouse was able to limit the damage and the pressure was now on the Spartans offense to pick up their pitcher. They did so in classic Tampa fashion, Lauren Fantone led off the inning with a single before Lilly Kiester beat out a perfectly placed bunt for an infield hit. Both runners advanced into scoring position after a Kinnah Kreidler sacrifice bunt and looking to score. A great defensive play by the Mocs on a Galhouse ground ball kept Fantone from crossing home plate but Kiester tied with the help of Kate DeSimone‘s second base hit of game two. Two pitches later Galhouse used a dirt ball read to score on a wild pitch and give the Spartans a 2-1. Florida Southern was able to work out of the jam but Tampa put up a huge response in the bottom of the third. Now pitching a lead, Mariah Galhouse started filling up the zone and collecting outs with the help of some great plays behind her. Joey Trawick hosed a runner from right field at second base, Alexa Russo locked down the hot corner at third, in the sixth inning the Tampa defense turned a 1-6-3 double play. The two runs in the bottom of the third would be the only runs the Spartans could produce in game two but it did not matter. Galhouse and the Tampa defense shutout the Mocs for four straight innings enroute to completing the sweep of Florida Southern. The game two win for the Spartans extends their winning streak to 27 games as they head into the thick of SSC play.

INSIDE THE STATS:

Mariah Galhouse final line – 7.0IP, 6 H, 2 SO, 0 BB, 1 ER

Kate DeSimone – 2-2, RBI

UP NEXT: The Spartans will travel to South Florida for a three game series with Nova Southeastern. The first game of this highly anticipated series will take place on Friday, April 4th at 6:00pm.