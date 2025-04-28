The No. 1-ranked University of Tampa rolled past Rollins en route to the lacrosse NCAA Tournament.

The No. 1 ranked University of Tampa men’s lacrosse team won its ninth Sunshine State Conference title, adding their 18th victory of the season, now they turn their focus to a second NCAA championship after the first winning in 2022.

How It Happened

Davis Lindsey and Rafe Bradshaw scored back-to-back goals to give Tampa a 2–0 lead after the first quarter.

Tommy Ortega‘s first goal helped spark a 3-goal run by the Spartans after the break.

Jackson Bashaw scored twice in under two minutes to open the fourth quarter, recording his first career SSC Championship hat trick.

The Spartans controlled possession, winning 16 of 19 faceoffs.

Tampa’s defense forced 12 Rollins turnovers while allowing just two goals over the final 32 minutes.

Spartan Performances

Bashaw recorded a game-high 4 goals to lead the Tampa attack.

handed out two assists and won key possessions for the Spartans. Michael Flores dominated the X, winning 13 of 15 faceoffs and picking up 7 ground balls.

dominated the X, winning 13 of 15 faceoffs and picking up 7 ground balls. Connor Theriault earned his 18th win of his innagural Spartan season, making 14 saves on 19 shots faced for a .737 save percentage.

Up Next: The No. 1 Spartans shift their focus to the NCAA Tournament, with their path revealed during the Selection Show ahead of first-round play on May 7.