The No. 1-ranked University of Tampa rolled past Rollins en route to the lacrosse NCAA Tournament.

The No. 1 ranked University of Tampa men’s lacrosse team won its ninth Sunshine State Conference title, adding their 18th victory of the season, now they turn their focus to a second NCAA championship after the first winning in 2022.
How It Happened
- Davis Lindsey and Rafe Bradshaw scored back-to-back goals to give Tampa a 2–0 lead after the first quarter.
- Rollins tied the game at 2–2 early in the second quarter before Tampa regained the lead heading into halftime.
- Tommy Ortega‘s first goal helped spark a 3-goal run by the Spartans after the break.
- Tampa outscored Rollins 4–1 in the third quarter, extending its lead to 8–4 heading into the final frame.
- Jackson Bashaw scored twice in under two minutes to open the fourth quarter, recording his first career SSC Championship hat trick.
- Tampa closed the game with a 3–1 fourth-quarter advantage, sealing an 11–5 win.
- The Spartans controlled possession, winning 16 of 19 faceoffs.
- Tampa’s defense forced 12 Rollins turnovers while allowing just two goals over the final 32 minutes.
Spartan Performances
- Bashaw recorded a game-high 4 goals to lead the Tampa attack.
- Lindsey finished with 3 goals and 1 assist, his seventh hat trick of his first Spartan season
- Ortega contributed two crucial goals in the first half.
- Bradshaw tallied a goal and an assist while helping fuel Tampa’s early momentum.
- Zack Friend handed out two assists and won key possessions for the Spartans.
- Michael Flores dominated the X, winning 13 of 15 faceoffs and picking up 7 ground balls.
- Connor Theriault earned his 18th win of his innagural Spartan season, making 14 saves on 19 shots faced for a .737 save percentage.
Up Next: The No. 1 Spartans shift their focus to the NCAA Tournament, with their path revealed during the Selection Show ahead of first-round play on May 7.