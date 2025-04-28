USF SPRING Game shows the coaches and the plenty to excited for this fall.

A capacity crowd of 5,360 fans filled the stands and grass berms around Corbett Stadium on a beautiful Saturday evening as the USF Spring Game presented by LifeLink wrapped-up 15 highly productive practice sessions for the Bulls as they head into their third season under head coach Alex Golesh.

Bulls Nation enjoyed a day of fun and football with a street fest outside the stadium and the always popular alumni flag football game played at halftime. On the field, a herd of young Bulls shined, giving fans a taste of the future in a fast-paced Spring Game that featured 12-minute quarters and a running clock.

“It was really, really cool to come in and play in front of 5,300 people,” Golesh said. “We’ve done this three years in a row now and it gives you goose bumps to walk out and play a game on campus. Certainly, I’m super excited for 2027 when we get a chance to come out in the fall and play on this campus.”

Freshman quarterback Locklan Hewlett (St. Augustine) led all passers completing 13-of-14 for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Bryce Archie (Powder Springs, Ga.), a starter in eight games last year, went 11-of-18 for 97 yards. Senior Byrum Brown (Raleigh, N.C.), who has looked impressive practicing all spring after missing the final eight games of the 2024 season with an injury, sat out the game to protect a hamstring strain Golesh said would not have kept him out of an actual game.

Sophomore wide receiver Brandon Winton (Knoxville, Tenn.), who saw action in four games last year, led all players with two touchdown receptions, both from Hewlett, including a 29-yarder for the second score of the day. Junior JeyQuan Smith (San Bernadino, Calif.) also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Hewlett, part of two receptions for 61 yards on the day.

Sophomore Nico Gramatica (Tampa) scored the other points of the day, hitting a 47-yard field goal.

On the ground, USF saw sophomore Nykahi Davenport (Roswell, Ga.) ran eight times for 55 yards and sophomore Alvon Isaac (Hawthorne, Fla.) logged nine carries for 50 yards.

Defensively, freshman linebacker Gavin Leach (Newburgh, Ind.) logged six tackles and a sack while graduate transfer defensive lineman Josh Celiscar (Winter Haven, Fla.) posted six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Sophomore cornerback James Chenault (Orlando) got an interception to go with four tackles, while graduate safety Jaelen Stokes (Auburndale, Fla.) got the other interception on the day, returning it 40 yards after making the swipe in the endzone.

“I think a solid day, because our trainer wasn’t out on the field a whole lot,” Golesh said. “You really just want to get out of it healthy and get a bunch of clean work on both sides of the ball and I thought for the most part it was really clean. There was some young guys that got to play a ton of reps and that was really good to see.”

Up Next:

Several Bulls are slated to earn degrees as the spring semester comes to a close and USF holds commencements May 8-11. USF football will go through summer workouts and fall camp before kicking off the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 vs. Boise State in Raymond James Stadium. The Broncos will be the first of potentially three preseason Top 25-ranked non-conference opponents for the Bulls, who will also play at Florida (Sept. 6) and at Miami (Sept. 13).

ABOUT USF FOOTBALL

The USF football program first took the field in 1997 and completed its 28th season in 2024 with its second-straight bowl victory in the Hawai’i Bowl. Head coach Alex Golesh posted a program-best six-game turnaround and a Boca Raton Bowl victory in his first season in 2023. USF completed construction on a new $22 million Indoor Performance Facility in 2023 and a $340-million, on-campus stadium and football operations center broke ground in the fall of 2024 and is slated for completion by 2027. The Bulls have posted 17 winning seasons, earned 16 All-America selections (including two consensus selections, the last coming in 2021), as well as 33 first-team all-conference honorees. USF has had 30 players selected in the NFL Draft and the Bulls have made 12 bowl game appearances (going 8-4), posting a program-record six straight appearances from 2005-2010 and making four straight bowl appearances from 2015-18. USF posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, logging a program-record 11-2 mark in 2016, while finishing both seasons ranked in the Top 25. USF spent a program-record 20 straight weeks ranked in the Top 25 during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns and reached as high as No. 2 in the Associated Press rankings during the 2007 season.