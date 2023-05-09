The Rays stay on top of the MLB Power rankings again this week.

Another week and another number one ranking for the Tampa Bay Rays as they continue to be the hottest team in baseball. Here from MLB.COM are the latest Power Rankings.

Power Rankings Top 5:

1. Rays, 28-7 (last week: 1)

The Rays continue to reside in a league of their own after another tremendous week in which they went 5-1 by sweeping the NL Central-leading Pirates and then won two of three against the Yankees, capped by a thrilling victory in 10 innings Sunday thanks to Isaac Paredes’ walk-off single. Facing Gerrit Cole, Tampa Bay trailed New York by six runs but came all the way back to win its 28th game of the season.

2. Braves, 24-11 (last week: 2)

The Braves opened the week by splitting a doubleheader on Monday against the Mets in New York, and then swept the Marlins in Miami before winning two of three against the surging Orioles at home. Atlanta secured a series win over Baltimore in thrilling fashion Sunday, when reigning NL Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II delivered a walk-off double in the 12th inning to lift the Braves to their sixth win in eight games during the week.

3. Orioles, 22-12 (last week: 5)

While their brethren in the “fun early season stories” department, the Pirates, have fallen on hard times, the Orioles have continued to maintain their status in the powerful AL East after going 3-3 last week despite dropping two of three against the Braves in Atlanta. Next on the schedule? A return to Camden Yards to face the best team in baseball in a big early-season series against the Rays.

4. Blue Jays, 21-14 (last week: 3)

The week started off on the wrong note for Toronto, as the Blue Jays were swept in Boston by the suddenly red-hot Red Sox. But they gathered themselves and righted the ship by sinking the Pirates in a three-game sweep at PNC Park over the weekend, doing so in convincing fashion by outscoring Pittsburgh, 22-3. The Blue Jays hope to see their bats stay hot with a challenging stretch coming up — they’ll play two against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park before returning home to host the Braves, Yankees and Orioles.

5. Dodgers, 21-14 (last week: 11)

The Dodgers surged back to stun the rival Padres on Sunday Night Baseball, when Mookie Betts delivered a clutch game-tying homer in the ninth inning, and Los Angeles scored three in the 10th to pick up its eighth win in nine games and finish the week 5-1. After back-to-back three-game home sweeps of the Cardinals and Phillies, the Dodgers dropped the opener of their weekend set against the Padres at Petco Park, but they wouldn’t be denied a series victory thanks to a two-run homer by Chris Taylor on Saturday and homers from Betts and James Outman on Sunday night.

6. Red Sox (20)

7. Rangers (10)

8. Brewers (4)

9. Astros (6)

10. Twins (9)

11. Padres (14)

12. D-backs (13)

13. Pirates (7)

14. Yankees (12)

15. Mets (8)

16. Angels (19)

17. Cubs (16)

18. Mariners (21)

19. Guardians (17)

20. Phillies (15)

21. Marlins (18)

22. Giants (23)

23. Tigers (25)

24. Rockies (26)

25. Reds (24)

26. Cardinals (22)

27. Nationals (27)

28. White Sox (28)

29. Royals (29)

30. A’s (30)

