The Top ranked University of Tampa will host the South Region of the NCAA D-II College Baseball Tournament starting on Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA announced the field for the 2024 Division II Baseball Tournament, selecting the University of Tampa as the top seed in the South Region and a host of the opening four-team regional.

The Spartans will welcome No. 4 Lee University, No. 5 Auburn University at Montgomery and No. 8 Savannah State University. Beginning Thursday, there will be two games per day on the opening day, Friday and Saturday. There could also be one game on Sunday, in the double-elimination format.

UT earned the automatic bid as the champions of the Sunshine State Conference, a feat that has happened four straight seasons as the program owns 23 SSC championships. The Spartans, who have won eight national championships, have advanced as the South Region champions a total of 19 times.

This marks the 24th consecutive postseason appearance for Tampa, who has advanced to win five of its eight national championships since 2006. Overall, Tampa has now been selected to 38 NCAA tournaments, including one in each of current head coach Joe Urso’s 24 seasons.

Games will begin at 1 p.m., and 5 p.m., each day, beginning with Tampa vs. Savannah State as Lee and Auburn-Montgomery will meet in Thursday’s late game.

Regional competition will begin May 16, and championship bracket games will take place June 1-8 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. Eight teams advance to Cary and will be re-seeded before double-elimination games to decide the national champion.

