University of Tampa Women’s Lacross Team get No. 2 seed in the NCAA D-II tournament with top see Florida Southern starting Thursday in Orlando.

INDIANAPOLIS— The University of Tampa women’s lacrosse program has been selected as the No. 2 seed.

The NCAA Division II Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division II Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

Earning the No. 1 seeds are: West Chester University (Atlantic region), Pace University (East region), Maryville (Missouri) (Midwest region), and Florida Southern College (South region).

The championship provides for a 16-team tournament. The No. 1 seeds from each of the four regions will host first- and second- round competition on Thursday, May 16, and Saturday, May 18. The winners of the four second-round games will advance to the semifinals and finals which will be conducted Thursday, May 23, and Saturday, May 25. The championship will be hosted by Greater Orlando Sports Commission/Rollins College in Orlando, Florida.

THIS STORY IS FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA ATHLETIC SITE – BE SURE TO CHECK OUT THE SITE OFTEN FOR ALL SPARTANS SPORTS

For more information about the Division II Women’s Lacrosse Championship, go to NCAA.com.