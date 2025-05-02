The University of Tampa athletic department hosted its ninth annual Spartys Ceremony to honor the best athletes.

The University of Tampa athletic department hosted its ninth annual Spartys Ceremony, honoring its student-athletes in a ceremony on Sunday at Armature Works in Tampa. The ceremony recognized award winners across all 20 varsity athletics teams at the event which included nearly 600 people. Additionally, major award winners were recognized throughout the night. The event was sponsored and produced by the University of Tampa Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

This award is presented annually to the top male and female athlete. These athletes are recognized as the top student-athletes for their exceptional performance both in their respective sports and as models of athletic excellence. These athletes have showcased extraordinary skill, leadership, and perseverance, making them stand out among their peers.

Male Athlete of the Year: Jacob Hamlin (Men’s Swimming)

Jacob Hamlin, a sophomore, has been named the 2025 Male Athlete of the Year after an incredible season. Jacob was named the CSCAA NCAA Swimmer of the Year, winning five national titles, including the 1000 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free, 1650 Free, and 800 Free Relay. Four of these titles set national records, and he also won three Sunshine State Conference titles. His performance at the NCAA Championships was instrumental in securing a second-place finish for his team. Jacob’s dedication to excellence both in and out of the pool, as well as his leadership qualities, have made him an exceptional representative of Spartan athletics.

Female Athlete of the Year: Mariah Galhouse (Softball)

Mariah Galhouse, a graduate student, is the 2025 Female Athlete of the Year after an outstanding career in softball. A two-time All-American, Mariah has been a key player for the Spartans throughout her time at UT. In addition to being named multiple times to All-Conference and All-Region teams, she was also awarded Pitcher of the Week several times. Mariah’s leadership both on and off the field has been invaluable. She is a symbol of perseverance and dedication, overcoming numerous personal challenges throughout her career. Mariah’s remarkable athletic career, paired with her resilience, makes her the perfect choice for this prestigious award.

Male and Female Finalists for this award included Tyson Leitao (Men’s Basketball), George Alexander (Men’s Cross Country), Mohit Balaji (Men’s Golf), Conley Stone (Men’s Lacrosse), Pablo Marques (Men’s Soccer), Joseph Khashou (Men’s Track), Audrey Ramsey (Women’s Basketball), Lindsey Volkman (Women’s Cross Country), Ana Maria Jimenez Rios (Women’s Golf), Sophi Wrisk (Women’s Lacrosse), Kayli Antons (Women’s Rowing), Sofia Karlholm (Women’s Soccer), Burley Bokos (Women’s Swimming), Victoria Sanchez (Women’s Tennis), Allison Murphy (Women’s Track), and Nathaly Perez (Volleyball).

This award is presented to the top academic male and female. The following information is considered: Year in school, UTampa GPA, Major/Minor & Academic Accolades including Dean’s List, etc.

Male Scholar-Athlete Award Co-Winner: Brian Veit (Men’s Cross Country)

Brian Veit, a senior majoring in Biology and Chemistry, is this year’s male winner. Brian’s academic achievements are nothing short of extraordinary. He received an Outstanding Physical Chemistry Student of the Year Award and was recognized for having the highest score on the American Chemical Society (ACS) Comprehensive Physical Chemistry Exam. Brian is an Undergraduate Chemistry Researcher and has presented original research at several prestigious conferences. In addition, he has been selected for the U.S. National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship, an honor given to only the most promising graduate students. Brian has also contributed to the academic community as a Supplemental Instructor for Organic Chemistry and as an Organic Lab Mentor. His GPA stands at 3.02, and his athletic success, including his contributions to the Men’s Cross Country team, makes him a well-rounded and deserving recipient of this prestigious award.

Male Scholar-Athlete Award Co-Winner: Evan Gibbs (Men’s Lacrosse)

Evan Gibbs, a junior majoring in Finance, is the co-winner of the male award. With a GPA of 3.9, Evan has proven his academic prowess while excelling in his athletic career. He is a member of the Chi Alpha Sigma National Honor Society, which recognizes student-athletes for their excellence in both athletics and academics. Evan’s leadership on and off the field exemplifies the core values of the University of Tampa. His commitment to his sport, combined with his academic success, makes him a worthy co-recipient of this year’s male award.

Female Scholar-Athlete Award Winner: Jenna Vaske (Volleyball)

Jenna Vaske, a senior majoring in Marketing, is the female winner of the 2025 Academic Excellence Award. Jenna has maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout her academic career and has been named to the Dean’s List every semester. She is a member of Phi Kappa Phi, an honor society for academic excellence, and has earned numerous accolades for her work in marketing and sales. Jenna was awarded the Best in Class Marketing Capstone Award for 2024 and placed third in the Earth Day Sustainability Pitch. Despite the challenges of a demanding athletic season, including multiple regional tournaments, Jenna’s commitment to her studies has remained unwavering. She is a true model of the student-athlete spirit and an exemplary representative of the University of Tampa.

Finalists for the award included Tyson Leitao (Men’s Basketball), Linus Lindahl (Men’s Golf), Gabriel Herrera (Men’s Soccer), Owen McLaughlin (Men’s Swimming), Marcial Martinez (Men’s Track), Gwen McGinnis (Softball), Katie DeShan (Women’s Lacrosse), Lily Fridl (Rowing), Aidan Smith (Women’s Soccer), Tilde Morin (Women’s Swimming), and Tal Zinn (Tennis).

This award recognizes the male and female student-athletes who demonstrate exceptional toughness, perseverance, and work ethic in the strength and conditioning environment. They are relentless in their pursuit of physical excellence, consistently push themselves beyond expectations, and elevate those around them through their leadership and intensity in the weight room.

Finalists for the award, representing each of their respective teams were Cole Russo (Baseball), Ian Higdon (Men’s Basketball), Aidan Barich (Men’s Cross Country), Cian Hughes (Men’s Golf), A.J. Pascarella (Men’s Lacrosse), Jack Hartford (Men’s Soccer), A.J. Russo (Men’s Track), Devin Hammonds (Softball), Sariana Rodriguez (Women’s Basketball), Kendra Krueger (Women’s Cross Country), Grace Ward (Women’s Golf), Grace Gilmore (Women’s Lacrosse), Lia Doohan (Women’s Soccer), Katie Ramsey (Women’s Swimming), Alex Chebli (Tennis), Marielle Clayton (Women’s Track), and Hayley Dillon (Volleyball).

Male Iron Spartan Award Winner

Marcus Beckstead-Holman, Men’s Swimming

Marcus Beckstead-Holman exemplifies the essence of the Iron Spartan. After being diagnosed with cancer 18 months ago and undergoing chemotherapy, Marcus returned to training with a mindset defined by courage, persistence, and grit. Despite the physical challenges of his recovery, he achieved personal bests in the pool and never wavered in his commitment to improving in the weight room. He not only pushes himself but uplifts everyone around him with his constant encouragement and positive energy. His story is one of resilience, and his impact on the team is profound. Marcus is the definition of strength—in both body and spirit.

Female Iron Spartan Award Winner

Lily Fridl, Women’s Rowing

Lily Fridl sets the tone for toughness and consistency in every lift, workout, and training session. A true leader in the weight room, she leads by example with relentless drive and a powerful presence—becoming one of the first on the team to join the “300 club” for squats. Lily constantly pushes herself to improve, frequently adding extra lifting sessions and rowing workouts beyond the team’s scheduled training. Her dedication is matched by her contagious energy and uplifting spirit. Lily is admired not only for her strength, but for the way she inspires her teammates every single day.

Kenan Dean, Men’s Swimming

The Freddie Solomon Community Service Award honors a student-athlete who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to service and leadership beyond the playing field.

This year’s group of finalists highlighted the incredible dedication Spartans have shown to making a positive impact in their communities. Finalists for the 2025 award included Santiago Garavito (Baseball), De’Andre Harvey (Men’s Basketball), George Alexander (Men’s Cross Country), Mohit Balaji (Men’s Golf), Grant Green (Men’s Lacrosse), Pablo Marques (Men’s Soccer), Joey Coulter (Men’s Track), Calleigh Sisk (Softball), Taylor Guthrie (Women’s Cross Country), Molly Shapiro (Women’s Lacrosse), Paige Rockwood (Women’s Rowing), Bailey Kaiser (Women’s Swimming), Hailey McMahon (Women’s Soccer), Rebecca Presley (Women’s Tennis), Liz York (Women’s Track), and Meghan Schreck (Indoor & Beach Volleyball).

This year’s recipient was Kenan Dean (Men’s Swimming), whose commitment to community impact and servant leadership has been nothing short of extraordinary. A senior with a 3.66 GPA, Kenan earned the NCAA Division II 50th Anniversary Scholarship in recognition of his academic and community efforts. He played a central role in organizing and leading multiple service initiatives across campus and the broader Tampa community. Kenan helped set up volunteer events at Ballast Point Elementary and personally organized the Athletic Department’s Holiday Canned Food Drive. He was active in post-hurricane cleanup efforts and led groups of student-athletes in events like the Move for MDS Awareness Walk and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. As SAAC president, Kenan oversaw all community engagement efforts done by Spartan student-athletes and was the point of contact for the swimming team’s Team Impact athlete, Joel. In addition to his remarkable service record, Kenan was a two-time team captain who played a pivotal role in shaping a positive, driven team culture. His impact has been lasting, and his example has elevated those around him. A tireless volunteer, leader, and teammate, Kenan Dean exemplifies what it means to be a Spartan and is a deserving recipient of the Freddie Solomon Community Service Award.

Roma Vrijhof, Women’s Swimming

The prestigious Melissa Vanderhall Spartan Cape Award was presented during this year’s Spartys Awards Ceremony, honoring a student-athlete who best exemplifies excellence in academics, athletics, and community engagement.

Finalists for the 2025 award included Jacob Griffith (Baseball), Tyson Leitao (Men’s Basketball), George Alexander (Men’s Cross Country), Linus Lindahl (Men’s Golf), Conley Stone (Men’s Lacrosse), Zach Welch (Men’s Soccer), Caleb Brandon (Men’s Swimming), Joey Coulter (Men’s Track), Lauren Fantone (Softball), Audrey Ramsey (Women’s Basketball), Olivia Harp (Women’s Cross Country), Paige Rockwood (Women’s Rowing), Cassidy Burdette (Women’s Lacrosse), Sydni Dennis (Women’s Soccer), Victoria Sanchez (Women’s Tennis), Lillian Hicks (Women’s Track and Field), Meghan Schreck (Indoor & Beach Volleyball), and Roma Vrijhof (Women’s Swimming).

This year’s recipient was Roma Vrijhof, a standout member of the women’s swimming program. A graduate student pursuing her master’s in Marketing, Roma has maintained a 3.75 GPA while balancing elite athletic commitments and significant professional experience, having worked with companies such as Red Bull, CitiBank, and IronMan. In the pool, she has been a consistent force throughout her career, earning All-American honors in four consecutive seasons and totaling six All-American selections. She also claimed a runner-up finish in the Sunshine State Conference in the 100 backstroke and was named to the All-Conference team. Roma’s leadership has extended beyond the lanes, serving as a two-time team captain and a reliable mentor to her teammates. She has been a steady presence in the community, frequently volunteering at Ballast Point Elementary School and participating in outreach efforts. Roma’s unwavering commitment, poise, and well-rounded excellence make her a fitting and inspirational recipient of the Melissa Vanderhall Spartan Cape Award.