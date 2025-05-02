Eight SSC Teams, Three Individuals Will Compete at the 2025 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship. Plenty of local teams are heading to the postseason.

Eight Sunshine State Conference women’s golf teams and three individuals are set to compete at the 2025 NCAA Division II South Regional. The 2025 event will take place at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia. The three-day tournament will be hosted by the University of North Georgia and take place from May 8-10.

Sunshine State Conference tournament champions Nova Southeastern University earned automatic qualification into the South Regional. They are ranked fifth in the region. Lynn University is the highest-ranked SSC team at No. 4. The Sharks and Fighting Knights will be joined by Rollins College, the University of Tampa, Saint Leo University, Palm Beach Atlantic University, Florida Southern College, and Barry University. In all, 18 teams will compete in the 2025 South Regional. Anderson (South Carolina) earned the top seed.

The three individuals representing the SSC are Sandra Eriksson and Melissa Ball of Eckerd College and Loa Johannsson of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Eriksson and Johannsson are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, of the six individual qualifiers.

The last SSC team to win the national championship was Florida Tech in 2019. Between 2000 and 2014, the SSC won every national title. In 2023, Nova Southeastern finished as the national runner-up, and the Sharks’ Olivia Gronborg won the individual national title. She was the first SSC winner since Lynn’s Helen Kreuzer won the individual title in 2021.

The top four teams and the top two individuals not on an advancing team will advance from the South Region to the national championships. The championships will be held May 13-17 at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada.

Teams and individuals are listed in rank order.

South Region:

1. Anderson (South Carolina)

2. Wingate

3. Flagler

4. Lynn

5. Nova Southeastern

6. Rollins

7. Lee

8. North Georgia

9. University of Tampa

10. Saint Leo

11. Lander

12. Palm Beach Atlantic

13. Florida Southern

14. West Florida

15. Lincoln Memorial

16. Barry

17. Carson-Newman

18. Erskine



Individuals:

1. Sandra Eriksson, Eckerd

2. Loa Johannsson, Embry-Riddle (Florida)

3. Reagan Padilla, Tusculum

4. Pennie Osterberg, Limestone

5. Melissa Ball, Eckerd

6. Claudia Hastings, Limestone



