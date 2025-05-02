NASCAR do a deal with Zumo with plenty of programming for their fans

NASCAR.COM – Zumo, Comcast’s and Charter’s joint venture that offers consumers nationwide a simple, easy way to stream all their favorite shows and movies and proud partner of NASCAR, today announced that the NASCAR Channel, NASCAR’s official FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel, will launch on Xumo Play. The channel offers race fans round-the-clock NASCAR content, including classic races, re-airs of the season’s events, original series, documentaries and more.

NASCAR’s FAST channel will anchor a new comprehensive hub for all things NASCAR across Xumo’s streaming devices, Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV. Whether it’s the roar of re-aired races, behind-the-scenes stories from NASCAR Studios, or fan-favorite video podcasts, the new destination will bring together NASCAR-related programming available across streaming apps, giving viewers an easy way to dive deep into the culture, history, and adrenaline of the sport. Users can easily access the destination by saying “NASCAR” into their Xumo voice remote.

“Our new partnership with NASCAR marks an exciting new chapter for our brand and for motorsports fans everywhere,” said Fern Feistel, Vice President, Marketing at Xumo. “Whether watching at home or live at the track we’re making it easy for fans to enjoy all the adrenaline and drama of NASCAR through the launch of the NASCAR FAST channel, our NASCAR hub, and on-site experiences. This partnership is just the beginning of how Xumo is redefining the future of NASCAR streaming content.”

In addition to the at-home experiences, Xumo will have a physical presence at multiple NASCAR races throughout the season, starting with the Würth 400 presented by Liqui Moly at Texas Motor Speedway the weekend of May 4. Fans in attendance can stop by the Xumo ‘Easy Street Pit Stop,’ where they’ll be able to charge their phones, enjoy snacks and refreshments, and stay cool to recharge throughout the weekend’s events.

“Our partnership with Xumo represents an important step in expanding NASCAR’s digital footprint and making our sport more accessible to fans across multiple platforms,” said John Dahl, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Content. “The launch of the NASCAR Channel on Xumo Play is the first of many exciting projects we have planned together.”

The NASCAR Channel joins a host of other sports-focused options on Xumo Play, including The NBA Channel, NBC Sports NOW, NFL Channel, PBR RidePass and PGA TOUR. In addition to streaming through Xumo TVs and Xumo Stream Boxes, Xumo Play is available on all major streaming platforms, including Amazon, Android, Apple, Roku, Samsung, Sony, Xfinity, Xumo and more.

The simplicity of Xumo’s streaming devices is made possible by the platform that powers it. It is the same global entertainment operating system that powers tens of millions of devices from Comcast and its partners across the globe, bringing some of the TV’s best features, like seamless content discovery, voice search and personalization, to life. Xumo TVs are currently available in retail locations across the country, including Walmart, Best Buy, BJ’s and more, and Xumo Stream Boxes are currently offered through major U.S. operators, including Comcast’s Xfinity, Charter’s Spectrum, Mediacom, Cox and GCI.