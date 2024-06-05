The University of Tampa is just two wins short of a D-II World Series Championship

CARY, N.C. – The #2 University of Tampa Spartans advance to the college world series semifinal after beating #6 Southern New Hampshire.

Final: #2 Tampa 7, #6 Southern New Hampshire 4

Records: Tampa (50-8), Southern New Hampshire (37-18)

Location: USA Baseball Complex | Cary, N.C 

All-Time Series: The Spartans are now 1-0 over Penmen.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

  • After an E.J. Cumbo lead-off single, J.P. Gates would drive him in with a two-out, 2-run bomb to left field. Top 1 | 2-0 Tampa
  • With two outs, Nico Saladino doubled, and Jake Griffith drove him in with a single to right center. Top 2 | 3-1 Tampa
  • Anthony NunezStephen Klein, and Gates hit back-to-back-to-back doubles to start the inning. Top 3 | 5-1 Tampa
  • Brayden Woodburn would single, steal second, and then come around to score on a Saladino single. Top 6 | 6-1 Tampa
  • Klein and Gates would reach base on errors before Santiago Garavito drove him Klein with a single to center. Top 7 | 7-1 Tampa

AT THE PLATE:

  • Gates: 3-5, 3 RBI’s, & R.
  • Saladino: 2-3, BB, RBI, & R.

ON THE MOUND:

  • Skylar Gonzalez started on the mound. He threw 6.1 innings, giving up 4 runs while striking out 3. Gonzalez has now improved to 16-0 on the season and sets the single-season wins record.
  • Gates came in relief for Gonzalez. He threw 2.2 scoreless innings while striking out 3.

