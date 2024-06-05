London Mayor Wants His City To Host Super Bowl

The Super Bowl was created by Congress.

The mayor of London, England has decided that London is the sports capital of the world and he wants to make sure he gets the United States’s signature sports event, the Super Bowl, played in his town. Sadiq Khan is probably wrong about London being the sports capital of the world as there are no National Basketball Association or National Hockey League games played in the city but there will be a Major League Baseball series played between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies on June 8th and June 9th which is little more than an MLB money grab. But London does have one of soccer’s top leagues, the Premiership, and the Wimbledon tennis tournament, and there are a number of NFL games played in the city regularly. But Khan wants the biggest NFL game of all. The Super Bowl. NFL owners probably would say fine, let’s take all of the pounds we can out of the country and convert them to American dollars and we will go home and count the cash.

But it is not going to be easy for Khan or any other non-American city official or another country to get the game. The game was created by Congress in 1966 after its allowed the merger between the National Football League and the American Football League following the June 8th announcement of that year of an agreement to wed. “The Super Bowl is really important for us,” Khan said. “We have a number of American football games and I want it to come here because we want American sports fans in Europe to come to London to watch them, not just go to America.” What Congressman or Congresswoman or Senator is going to say lets export the Super Bowl? Regular season games are one thing, maybe even a playoff game but putting a Super Bowl in London will require an act of Congress.

Sadiq Khan

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com