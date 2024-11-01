The Yankees might need to sign Soto if they want to return to the World Series

The New York Yankees are still wondering how the Dodgers dismissed the pinstripes from the World Series to Los Angeles in five games. On Monday the free agent market becomes open and Juan Soto who put up massive numbers that helped the Yankees get to the Series and they know for a return to post season signing Soto a major key.

How much money will Soto get?

According to RantSports, the speculation about Soto’s potential earnings as a free agent suggests that the 26-year-old superstar might not reach the $700-plus million mark that Shohei Ohtani secured from the Dodgers. However, it is widely anticipated that he will command a contract in the vicinity of $600 million. Earlier this season, Rant Sports reported that after the 2019 season, as part of the World Series Champion Nationals, Soto declined a 15-year, $440 million offer from Washington, which would have made him the highest-paid player in the sport.

Many close to Soto would relish the chance to see him remain a Yankee for the rest of his career, but there are complications that make this difficult, despite New York’s desire to have him back in pinstripes for many years. The issue starts with the financials: Aaron Judge’s contract is around half a billion dollars, and a new deal for Soto could lead to the Yankees incurring a significant luxury tax.

However, if Soto truly wished to remain with the Yankees, he would need to negotiate a contract similar to Ohtani’s, which is laden with deferred money, thereby enabling Los Angeles to sustain its budget annually keeping them a World Series contender year after year. Enter Scott Boras, Soto’s agent, a man known for securing the maximum possible earnings for his clients as permitted by the market and not know for giving a hometown discount to teams.

Yankee fans are aware that acquiring Soto would be an incredible Christmas present; however, he currently commands a high price. They may need to be patient to discover whether he is willing to return at a reduced rate.