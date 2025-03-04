Time’s Running Out: Buccaneers Face Deadline to Re-Sign Chris Godwin

By – Bucs Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are committed to securing Chris Godwin’s future with the team, despite the receiver’s impending free agency. Godwin’s season was cut short due to a severe ankle injury sustained during a game against the Baltimore Ravens. This development puts the franchise in a challenging position, as they must weigh the cost of retaining a talented receiver who still has value, but is recovering from injury.

Throughout the NFL Scouting Combine, the Buccaneers have consistently expressed their desire to re-sign Chris Godwin. However, with the new league year and free agency looming, time is of the essence. The Bucs must act quickly to reach an agreement with Godwin, or risk losing him to other interested teams.

According to CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin, the Buccaneers are aiming to finalize a deal with Chris Godwin before he officially becomes a free agent, preventing other teams from entering the bidding.

“The Buccaneers got their quarterback and No. 1 receiver re-signed last offseason, and now want to make sure their No. 2 wideout is locked in as well,” Dubin continued. “Godwin is coming off a dislocated ankle suffered late last season, but according to ESPN, Tampa is hoping to get a deal done with the slot receiver before he hits the open market.”

If the Buccaneers fail to make a competitive offer, it’s likely that another team will step in and present Chris Godwin with a more enticing proposal, one that he may find too good to pass up.

According to Spotrac, Chris Godwin’s market value is estimated at $22.2 million per year. However, given his recent injury, it’s unlikely the Buccaneers will be willing to meet that price point, which may create a gap in contract negotiations. Spotrac projects a three-year, $67.5 million contract for Chris Godwin, and it’s possible that another team may be willing to offer the 27-year-old receiver a similar or even more lucrative deal.

The Buccaneers have publicly expressed their desire to retain Chris Godwin. With time running out before free agency begins, it’s time for the team to put their words into action and demonstrate their commitment to keeping him.

