Top Ten Players The Buccaneers Should Be Watching At The 2025 Senior Bowl

The NFL Senior Bowl is rapidly approaching as practices start next week. This is an event that Jason Licht and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have paid a lot of attention to and they always seem to draft multiple players who attend this nation wide all star game. It’s fair to assume that several of these players will be on their radar come draft day.

This year in particular stands out in terms of talent at the event as well as potential fits with the Bucs. It is a group that is rich in pass rushers and also has some day two talent that match up with what the Buccaneers roster needs. I wouldn’t be shocked if Licht drafted three or four players from this year’s Senior Bowl class.

While there are probably 25 or more prospects that I could talk about as potential fits, there are a few that I like more than others. There are my top ten players that the Buccaneers should be watching at the Senior Bowl.

Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

If you are looking for an athletic and bendy edge rusher then there aren’t many better in this draft than Umanmielen. He has all the tools to be a top tier pass rusher in the NFL. His hand usage isn’t as polished as some of the other prospects in this class, although not completely raw either. I have no doubt that Jason Licht and the Bucs will be taking a close look at him in Mobile.

Walter Nolen, Defensive Line, Ole Miss

The mission in this draft is for the Bucs to find a pass rusher. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean an edge rusher. Nolen is one of my favorites players in this draft. He has all the athletic tools and has a variety of pass rush moves to win in different ways. Put him next to Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey and the Buccaneers defensive line would be unstoppable.

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

A classic case of small school, but big talent. Green brings both the physical profile as well as a polished skill set as a pass rusher. This led to an eye popping 17.0 sacks last season with Marshall. Now he’ll get a chance to prove that he wasn’t just a big fish in a small pond as he goes against the best seniors from across the country.

Josiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

Stewart is more of a mid round pass rushing prospect. He had 8.5 sacks last year as part of a good Michigan defense, but he had a tendency to disappear at times. And at just 6’1 and 245 lbs he’s undersized for the position. All that said, I’d be lying if I didn’t see a little Shaq Barrett in his game, as he is similarly undersized and plays a similar style.

Xavier Watts, Safety, Notre Dame

I was not impressed with the cast of characters that the Bucs rolled out last year at safety. Jordan Whitehead underwhelmed, Antione Winfield Jr. was hurt most of the year and guys like Mike Edwards and Kavon Merriweather were just kind of space fillers. Watts would make an excellent compliment next to a healthy Winfield. He brings great ball skills, awareness and a willingness to come up and defend the run.

Andrew Mukaba, Safety, Texas

If Watts isn’t available then I like a Mukaba as a nice plan B option. He also has good ball skills and can defend the run. I think he has starting upside and might be a better option in round three if the Bucs want to go in a different direction in the first two rounds of the draft.

Kalel Mullings, Running Back, Michigan

This one is more of a late round sleeper for the Bucs. While they are loaded at running back right now, Tampa Bay doesn’t have a battering ram like Mullings. And with the team giving Rachaad White limited touches towards the end of the year, his future might be in doubt with the Buccaneers. A duo of Bucky Irving and Mullings would remind me a lot of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram from a few years ago.

Savion Williams, Wide Receiver, TCU

We got a preview of what life after Mike Evans would look like this year and I did not like it. And while I expect Evans back and playing at a high level for the next year or two, the Bucs have to start thinking of the future. Williams is the perfect pick that can help you now and be developed long term. He’s a versatile chess piece with amazing quickness and the ability to take carries out of the backfield like a Debo Samuel type. He’s also 6’5 and 225 lbs with a great catch radius. The Bucs can use him as a gadget player now while refining his route running over the next year or two.

Dorian Strong, Cornerback, Virginia Tech

I’m not 100% convinced that the Bucs will move on from Jamel Dean this offseason. However, I do believe that his days in Tampa are numbered and the team needs to start looking for his replacement. I like Strong to be that mid round pick who can be developed. At 6’1 he has the size that Todd Bowles has looked for in the past and he does a nice job in press man coverage. Not sure he’ll ever be more than a number two, but that’s kind of what the Bucs are looking for.

Nick Martin, Linebacker, Oklahoma State

I am honestly not impressed overall with this linebacker class. But the one name that really stands out in this group at the Senior Bowl is Martin. Although a little undersized at 6’0 and 220 lbs, he plays with great speed and physicality. I believe he will be an upgrade over what the Bucs have in house even as a projected day three pick.

