Ottawa Senators’ Owner  Is Having Problems Getting An Arena Deal Done

Michael Andlauer is frustrated that he has not completed an arena deal.

It appeared that the National Hockey League’s Ottawa Senators franchise owner Michael Andlauer was on the verge of solving his arena problem in the fall of 2024. Andlauer and the National Capital Commission had an agreement in principle that would allow Andlauer to move forward with his plan to build an arena for his business on a parcel of property called the LeBreton Flats. The plot of land is about a 10-minute walk from Parliament Hill, the seat of the Canadian government. Andlauer wanted the parcel deal done and then start the process of building a venue for his business and possibly partner with some company to bring concerts and other events to the facility. But, it appears he has hit a bump on the road that leads to a new arena.

“First, it’s a process,” Andlauer said. “I was told that dealing with the NCC was going to be difficult, it was. It took a whole year to get this deal done. I’m optimistic, but I’m cautious as well.” However there could be a problem. “There were terms in our agreement that talked about ‘fair market value,’ which I’m totally for and that’s what I want, what’s fair. Let’s just hope the NCC doesn’t change the rules at the last second.” On June 23rd, 2022, the Senators business received preferred bidder status from the National Capital Commission for the land. The franchise was put up for sale by Eugene Melnyk’s daughters after his death and Andlauer took over the business. The NHL did not require that Andlauer be tied to the LeBreton Flats property. Initially, Andlauer was not sure about the property’s viability and whether it would be a good fit for his business. He decided LeBreton Flats was a good spot but constructing an arena there might not be easy as he hoped.

Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman