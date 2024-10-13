Tua Tagovailoa could be back soon, but the Dolphins have plenty to fix even if he returns

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa could be back for the Miami Dolphins soon — a welcome sight for a team that has struggled offensively with four quarterbacks taking snaps this season.

Regardless of who is under center, coach Mike McDaniel knows his team is far from where it needs to be.

“We will never feel good about our football unless we clean up errant snaps over somebody’s head, missed snap on a field goal, a blocked punt, an explosive run touchdown,” McDaniel said Monday as Miami headed into its bye week.

Most pressing for McDaniel is cleaning up pre-snap penalties and operational miscues that nearly derailed their chances at beating the Patriots. The Dolphins were flagged six times for 54 yards.

“To win a grimy game that isn’t perfect is a step in the right direction,” McDaniel said. “Now, how do we take control over the controllables? That’s the most important thing for us moving forward, building upon the growth of the team. But we have a long ways to go and some time to do it, so we’ll keep chopping wood every day.”

The Dolphins’ offense uses pre-snap shifts and motions to get receivers open, but Miami players have struggled with getting set at the snap, resulting in frequent illegal shift penalties.

