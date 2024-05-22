University of South Florida To Make Change In Leadership Of Baseball Program. AD Kelly Starts a National Search For A Coach To Replace Billy Mohl

University of South Florida Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly today announced his decision to make a change in the leadership of the Bulls baseball program, ending the seven-year USF head coaching tenure of Billy Mohl effective immediately.



“I would like to thank coach Mohl for his dedication and commitment to leading our baseball program,” Kelly said. “I have great respect for Billy, and he and his family have been tremendous members of our Bulls family for 10 years. We wish them all the best as they continue their journey.”



Kelly will commence a national search for a new leader of the baseball program immediately.

About USF Athletics

