No 2 Seeded Tampa to Square Off Against Regis in Women’s Lacrosse Final Four on Thursday in Winter Park

By: Tampa Athletic Communications

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NCAA has released the seeds and matchups for the teams headed to Winter Park, Florida.

Adelphi, Tampa, Regis, and East Stroudsburg all advanced to this year’s NCAA Final Four and will compete for a shot at capturing the 2024 NCAA Division II National Championship. Adelphi grabbed the top seed, and Tampa picked up the two seed. Regis (CO) was placed in the third spot while East Stroudsburg rounds out the seeding with the fourth spot.

Tampa will make its first-ever NCAA Final Four appearance on Thursday, May 23 when the program faces off against Regis (CO) at 6:30 PM. All games including the NCAA National Championship will be played at Showalter Field in Winter Park, Florida.

The winner of the Tampa/Regis game will face the winner of the Adelphi/East Stroudsburg game in the National Championship game on Saturday, May 25 at noon.

2024 NCAA DII Women’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule

*All times are ET

Thursday, May 23 — Semifinals

Saturday, May 25 — National Championship

Noon | National Championship

Click here to see the full interactive bracket.

See further information pertaining to the 2024 NCAA Division II Spring National Championships here



