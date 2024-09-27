University of Tampa finish their winning homestand with a win over St. Leo

The University of Tampa men’s soccer team nets two late goals to finish homestand with a win. Be sure to follow the Spartans in all sports by checking out their website – click here

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Final Score: Tampa 3, Saint Leo 1

Records: Tampa 3-1-1, Saint Leo 1-3-2

Location: Pepin Stadium | Tampa, Fla.

All-time series: The Spartans hold an 38-15-1 lead over the Lions in the overall series.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

FIRST HALF: The match began with the Spartans putting pressure on the Lions early, with Viggo Svedin recording a shot on goal just one minute into the match. Tampa continued to pressure the Saint Leo keeper with shots, forcing him to make saves. The evenly matched teams would end the first half knotted at zero a piece.

Score: 0-0 Tie

SECOND HALF: The second half opened with Alex Dollard recording back-to-back shots, again forcing the Saint Leo goalkeeper to make saves. In the 65th minute, Leonard Bogeskär found the back of the net for the first time in his career to open the scoring in the match. Just 10 minutes later, the Lions would have an answer of their own, tying the match at one. Soon after, Jack Hartford found Pol Aldabo in front of the net to earn Tampa the win.

INSIDE THE STATS:

Alex Hare started in goal for the Spartans, recording 3 saves.

Three Spartans played the full 90 minutes: Pol Aldabó, Bryan Marshall, and Tarek Ghamraoui.

, , and . Leonard Bogeskär netted his first career goal as a Spartan.

netted his first career goal as a Spartan. Theo Maye and Viggo Svedin led Tampa in shots on goal, with 3 each.

UP NEXT: The Spartans travel to West Palm Beach to take on Palm Beach Atlantic on Saturday at 7:00p.m.