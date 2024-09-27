Bulls Men’s Soccer Face Charlotte In Crucial Conference Road Test Tonight in North Carolina.

Game Details: Friday, Sept. 27, Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.

For all the latest Bulls sports both men’s and women’s sports checkout – South Florida men’s soccer (3-1-4) kicks off their road segment of conference play against Charlotte (5-0-2) on Friday night at Transamerica Field. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. and the match will air live on ESPN+.



SETTING THE STAGE

The Bulls have won two out of their last three. USF is in search of their second-straight win to start conference play. The 49ers look to stay undefeated on the season.



SOUTH FLORIDA-CHARLOTTE SERIES

Friday night is the 30th all-time meeting between USF and Charlotte. The Bulls lead the series (16-11-2). The last showdown resulted in a Charlotte victory, 2-1 (Oct. 8th, 2023). South Florida seeks out their fourth win against the 49ers in their last five matches.



LAST TIME OUT

Goalkeeper Felix Schaefer secured his fourth shutout of the season last Friday night in USF’s 1-0 victory against FIU. This was Schaefer’s second-straight shutout performance of the season, earning him AAC Goalkeeper of the Week honors. Pedro Faife was chosen for the AAC’s weekly honor roll after his game-winning goal against FIU. It is the first home victory for the Bulls against the Panthers since 2008.



SCOUTING THE NINERS

The 49ers secured their second-straight win over Temple on the road last Saturday, 1-0. Filip Jauk scored the game-winning goal four minutes into the second half. Jauk leads the team in goals with four.



A LOOK AHEAD

South Florida returns home to continue conference play against Temple on Saturday, Oct. 5th. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. and the match will stream live on ESPN+.



ABOUT USF MEN’S SOCCER

USF Men’s Soccer competed in the school’s first-ever intercollegiate athletic contest on Sept. 25, 1965, beating Florida Southern 4-3. Since then, the oldest program on campus has built a winning tradition, claiming 14 conference championships and making 22 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 3 trips to the elite eight.



The program also has a strong reputation within the professional game and boasts 30 MLS draft picks. Notable alumni include two-time MLS Golden Boot winner Jeff Cunningham, USA 1994 World Cup star Roy Wegerle, and 2013 MLS Cup winner Dom Dwyer. Men’s Soccer has two Alumni and a coach in the USF Athletics Hall of Fame: Fergus Hopper and Jeff Attinella, & Dan Holcomb. Cunningham has also been selected to join the USF Athletics Hall of Fame this Fall.

The Bulls have reached the NCAA Tournament 13 times over the past 22 seasons.