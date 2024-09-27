X Marks The Spot: X Factor Matchup: Buccaneers vs Eagles

By – J.T. Olsen

Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

Oftentimes football comes down to the game within the game. The matchups between individuals or specific units can really be what makes or breaks a game plan for a team. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no exception with this.

This week, the Buccaneers are looking to bounce back against an old rival. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming to town to try and get revenge for the playoff loss they suffered to the Bucs just a few months ago. Both teams are looking to make waves in the NFC this year and this one has “big game” written all over it.

With so many stars in this game and several key injuries on both sides, it’s hard to really highlight one key matchup. However, I kept coming back to one over and over again. This matchup very well could be the key to victory for both sides. X marks the spot! Here is this week’s X-Factor matchup.

Buccaneers Running Backs vs Eagles Linebackers

It hasn’t really been a glamorous start to the year for the Bucs running game. They’re currently ranked 23rd in yards per carry and 27th in rushing yards overall. While this is better than it has been in recent years, it has still looked pretty ugly for most of the year.

A lot of this is due to a young and struggling offensive line. Rookie canter Graham Barton and second year guard Cody Mauch are going through growing pains together, where Ben Bredeson and Justin Skule have looked like backup caliber players. Fortunately, there is reason to believe this group will continue to develop and improve up front.

When that begins to happen, the Bucs running backs have to take advantage of it. Starter Rachaad White can be a little too indecisive at times and he needs to play with more physicality and just take what’s there. Rookie Bucky Irving has looked more explosive with the ball in his hands, but he hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire either.

Both White and Irving are well rounded running backs, but have limited physical gifts. Neither will ever be the biggest or fastest guy out there, so they have to take what they can and be scrappy. Combine that with good pass catching ability and this duo has promise.

—

This weekend is an opportunity to start showing off some of that ability. They are going against an opponent in the Eagles who they should be able to do some damage against. Especially if starting right tackle Luke Goedeke returns from injury to give them a boost up front.

The Eagles rank 30th in yards allowed per carry this year. Their linebackers are both non typical physical profiles for the position. One being sub six feet tall and the other having played more as a pass rusher in college. It’s truly an odd couple here and that could be good news for this struggling running game.

It’s also good news for a pair of running backs who can catch the ball. The Eagles haven’t been terrible by any means against defending running backs in the passing game. It’s impressive considering that they have already faced the lines of Alvin Kamara and Bijan Robinson this year.

However, with guys like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin drawing more attention from the safeties, it will leave these linebackers more vulnerable in coverage. This is a chance for someone like White to expose this group. After all, he is one of the best pass catching running backs in the NFL.

If the Bucs can get the best of this matchup, both on the ground and through the air, then I like their chances in this game. However, if they can’t then this is probably a game the Eagles win. It is truly a pivotal matchup in a potential playoff preview type of game.

I’d like to say that the Bucs are more talented in this matchup, so I like their odds of winning it. However, I would have said the same thing last week and it didn’t work out at all. It is time for this group to put their money where their mouth is after talking about developing the running game all offseason.

