University of Tampa Womans hoops going dancing. The Spartans are a No. 4 seed in the South.

The NCAA and the Division II Selection Committee have officially released the Women’s Basketball Championship bracket for the 2024-25 season. The University of Tampa’s Women’s Basketball program was selected as one of the top teams in the south, named the No. 4 seed in the region. This is the sixth straight year the Spartans have appeared in the NCAA South Regional, winning the last two.

Tampa has advanced past the south regional in back to back years and will be looking to do so for a third straight following a 25 win regular season campaign. Another dominant year for the Spartans under Head Coach Tom Jessee saw three players earn all-conference honors, a consistent top ten ranking in total field goal percentage, and a 18-4 record in the SSC.

After clinching a share of the Sunshine State Conference regular season title, Tampa was knocked out in the semifinal of the SSC Tournament which will give them plenty of motivation going into the regional. This year’s squad will be led by Zoe Piller and Audrey Ramsey, who both played valuable minutes on last year’s Elite Eight run. Expect newcomer Giorgia Palmieri and veterans Kath Van Bennekom, Olivia Davis, and Marissa McDonald to make significant impacts on this year’s run.

By earning the No. 4 seed, the Spartans will face the No. 5 seed Lee University from the Gulf South Conference. This will be the ninth time these two programs have matched up, with Tampa leading the all-time series 8-5. This first round matchup will take place on March 14th with time to be announced later.

The NCAA South Regional will be hosted by Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. The Bulldogs earned this right by going 29-3 and winning their conference tournament. Tampa is one of three teams from the Sunshine State Conference who earned a bid to the NCAA DII Tournament, with Embry-Riddle and Nova Southeastern joining the Spartans in western Tennessee.

Please stay tuned for further updates about NCAA South Regional game information as the Spartans prepare for another post-season run. View the full region bracket below and visit NCAA.com for full bracket updates.