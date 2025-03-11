University of Tampa baseball team remains No. 1 after a big weekend of wins

SAN MARCOS, CA. – The #1 University of Tampa Spartans split a day-night doubleheader with Cal State San Marcos.

Final (Game 1): #1 Tampa 11, Cal State San Marcos 7

Final (Game 2 – 7 innings): Cal State San Marcos 8, #1 Tampa 7 (8 innings – Extras)

Records: #1 Tampa (16-2), Cal State San Marcos (8-8)

Location: CSUSM Baseball Field | San Marcos, CA.

All-Time Series: This was the 3rd meeting between these two programs. The Spartans are 2-1 against the Cougars.

GAME ONE

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After a lead-off bunt single by Jordan Williams , J. Williams would steal second and come around to score on an Edgardo Villegas single to center field. Mid 1 | 1-0 Tampa

Brayden Woodburn would single to center field to set the Spartans up with first and third with only one out. Irgigoyen would come in to score, and Woodburn would advance to second on a wild pitch. Kevin Karstetter would follow with a single to right center to bring home Woodburn . Mid 2 | 3-0 Tampa

would take an outside pitch over the centerfield wall to give the Spartans the lead. Mid 5 | 5-4 J. Williams would lead off the inning again, reaching base with a double to left field. Villegas would demolish a hanging breaking ball over the right field wall to give the Spartans insurance runs. Later in the inning, with two outs and the Spartans threatening with the bases loaded, Urso would score on a wild pitch. Karstetter followed with a single through the right side to bring Woodburn and Mike Valdez home. Mid 7 | 10-4 Tampa

AT THE PLATE:

Karstetter: 3-4, SB, BB, & 3 RBI’s

ON THE MOUND:

C.J. Williams started on the mound. He threw 6 innings, giving up 4 earned runs while striking out 8. Williams picked up his fourth win and is now 4-1.

GAME TWO

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Lenny Ashby led the inning off with a single up the middle. Karstetter followed with a single to give the Spartans first and second with nobody out. Woodburn followed with a single through the left side to bring home Ashby . Nico Saladino would follow, bringing in Karstetter with a fielder’s choice. End 6 | 4-2 Cal State San Marcos

AT THE PLATE:

: 2-3 & 2 RBI’s Urso: 1-4 (HR), R, & 2 RBI’s

ON THE MOUND:

Jake Stipp started on the mound. He threw 5 innings, giving up 5 earned runs and striking out 4.

UP NEXT: The #1 Spartans will conclude their four-game series with Cal State San Marcos with a Monday night matchup on March 10th at 5:00 PM est.