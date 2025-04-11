University of Tampa Women’s remain on top of the Sunshine State Conference. Saturday it’s No. 6 Lynn for not only Senior Day but also Tampa’s One Love Game

In a clash between top-10 Sunshine State Conference rivals, the top-ranked University of Tampa women’s lacrosse team came out on top over No. 10 Saint Leo.

How It Happened

Three different Spartans scored within the first two minutes of play.

Tampa led 5-1 after the first quarter.

The Lions controlled the second quarter, outscoring the Spartans 4-1, but the visitors remained ahead by one at halftime.

Mary Kate Person recorded her hat trick just three minutes into the second half.

recorded her hat trick just three minutes into the second half. Tampa widened its lead to 8-6 after three quarters.

Saint Leo scored three unanswered goals to begin the fourth and take their first lead of the game.

The Spartans knotted the game at 9 with just over five minutes of play left.

Freshman Josie Bullock netted her first career goal with less than two minutes left to seal the Spartans’ victory.

netted her first career goal with less than two minutes left to seal the Spartans’ victory. Tampa nearly doubled Saint Leo at the draw, winning 15 of 23.

The Lions are the 8th nationally ranked team knocked off by the Spartans.

Spartans Performances

Isabella Avila was all over the stat sheet with 6 draw controls, 4 ground balls, 3 caused turnovers, and scored the equalizing goal in the fourth.

was all over the stat sheet with 6 draw controls, 4 ground balls, 3 caused turnovers, and scored the equalizing goal in the fourth. Erin McLoughlin recorded 3 ground balls to go along with 3 caused turnovers.

recorded 3 ground balls to go along with 3 caused turnovers. Scoring less than a minute into the match, Molly Shapiro netted her 10th goal as a Spartan.

netted her 10th goal as a Spartan. Person’s hat trick was her fourth in less than a month.

hat trick was her fourth in less than a month. Scoring 2 goals and assisting on another, Isabel McGarvey recorded her 40th point of the season.

Up Next

• Tampa will face No. 6 Lynn for not only Senior Day but also Tampa’s One Love Game. The match will be played on April 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET