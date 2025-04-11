University of Tampa Women’s remain on top of the Sunshine State Conference. Saturday it’s No. 6 Lynn for not only Senior Day but also Tampa’s One Love Game

In a clash between top-10 Sunshine State Conference rivals, the top-ranked University of Tampa women’s lacrosse team came out on top over No. 10 Saint Leo.
How It Happened
- Three different Spartans scored within the first two minutes of play.
- Tampa led 5-1 after the first quarter.
- The Lions controlled the second quarter, outscoring the Spartans 4-1, but the visitors remained ahead by one at halftime.
- Mary Kate Person recorded her hat trick just three minutes into the second half.
- Tampa widened its lead to 8-6 after three quarters.
- Saint Leo scored three unanswered goals to begin the fourth and take their first lead of the game.
- The Spartans knotted the game at 9 with just over five minutes of play left.
- Freshman Josie Bullock netted her first career goal with less than two minutes left to seal the Spartans’ victory.
- Tampa nearly doubled Saint Leo at the draw, winning 15 of 23.
- The Lions are the 8th nationally ranked team knocked off by the Spartans.
Spartans Performances
- Isabella Avila was all over the stat sheet with 6 draw controls, 4 ground balls, 3 caused turnovers, and scored the equalizing goal in the fourth.
- Erin McLoughlin recorded 3 ground balls to go along with 3 caused turnovers.
- Scoring less than a minute into the match, Molly Shapiro netted her 10th goal as a Spartan.
- Person’s hat trick was her fourth in less than a month.
- Scoring 2 goals and assisting on another, Isabel McGarvey recorded her 40th point of the season.
Up Next
• Tampa will face No. 6 Lynn for not only Senior Day but also Tampa’s One Love Game. The match will be played on April 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET