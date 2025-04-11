University of Tampa Women’s remain on top of the Sunshine State Conference. Saturday it’s No. 6 Lynn for not only Senior Day but also Tampa’s One Love Game

 In a clash between top-10 Sunshine State Conference rivals, the top-ranked University of Tampa women’s lacrosse team came out on top over No. 10 Saint Leo.

How It Happened

  • Three different Spartans scored within the first two minutes of play.
  • Tampa led 5-1 after the first quarter.
  • The Lions controlled the second quarter, outscoring the Spartans 4-1, but the visitors remained ahead by one at halftime.
  • Mary Kate Person recorded her hat trick just three minutes into the second half.
  • Tampa widened its lead to 8-6 after three quarters.
  • Saint Leo scored three unanswered goals to begin the fourth and take their first lead of the game.
  • The Spartans knotted the game at 9 with just over five minutes of play left.
  • Freshman Josie Bullock netted her first career goal with less than two minutes left to seal the Spartans’ victory.
  • Tampa nearly doubled Saint Leo at the draw, winning 15 of 23.
  • The Lions are the 8th nationally ranked team knocked off by the Spartans. 

Spartans Performances

  • Isabella Avila was all over the stat sheet with 6 draw controls, 4 ground balls, 3 caused turnovers, and scored the equalizing goal in the fourth.
  • Erin McLoughlin recorded 3 ground balls to go along with 3 caused turnovers.
  • Scoring less than a minute into the match, Molly Shapiro netted her 10th goal as a Spartan.
  • Person’s hat trick was her fourth in less than a month.
  • Scoring 2 goals and assisting on another, Isabel McGarvey recorded her 40th point of the season.

Up Next

• Tampa will face No. 6 Lynn for not only Senior Day but also Tampa’s One Love Game. The match will be played on April 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET

