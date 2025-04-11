No 1 in the country Spartans host a weekend series against No. 22 Rollins starting tonight at home.

The #1 University of Tampa baseball team will wrap up their seven-game homestand by hosting Rollins for a three-game series.

Matchup:

#1 Tampa vs. #22 Rollins

Location:

University of Tampa Baseball Field | Tampa, FL.

Times:

Friday, April 11th, 6:00 P.M.

Saturday, April 12th, 1:00 P.M. & 4:00 P.M. (Doubleheader)

Tampa (29-6)

The No. 1 Spartans swept Nova Southeastern over the weekend, improving to 29-6 on the season and 13-2 in Sunshine State Conference play, expanding to a two-game lead at the No. 1 spot in the conference rankings. C.J. Williams continues to dominate on the mound and moved up to 6th in the nation in innings pitched with 63.2, including his Friday night series opener performance, pitching eight innings of one-run baseball against Nova Southeastern to improve to a 7-2 record on the season. In game one of the Saturday doubleheader, the Spartans scored 11 runs on nine hits. Cole Russo led the way for the Spartans, including a four-RBI game and picking up his fourth home run of the season en route to an 11-4 victory. In the series finale, Nico Saladino collected his second career four-hit game. Jordan Williams passed Eddie Cowans‘s program record of stolen bases in a single season at 53, en route to the No. 1 Spartans sweep over the Sharks. The Spartans look to expand their five-game winning streak to eight as they take on Rollins for a three-game series.

Rollins (24-10)

The No. 22 Tars are 24-10 on the season and 3rd in the Sunshine State Conference with a 13-5 record. Rollins has been streaky all season long. They opened up the season by taking the first two from Valdosta State before dropping three straight, including the series finale to Valdosta State and two straight to then No. 14 West Florida. The Tars were then winners of 11 of their next 12, taking the series finale to West Florida, sweeping Assumption, a mid-week matchup with Florida Tech, taking two of three from Saint Leo, sweeping then No. 25 Embry-Riddle, and taking a mid-week matchup from Tiffin. Rollins then dropped games to Gannon and Flagler before sweeping Nova Southeastern and Saint Michael’s and taking two of three to Lynn. The Tars then dropped a series to Florida Tech before taking two of three from Barry. Yesterday, Rollins beat Saint Leo and will now travel to Tampa to take on the No. 1 Spartans.



Live stats for all games this week can be found at Tampastats.com.

Live broadcasts for all games this week can be found at TampaSpartans.tv.