The stadium game continues in Kansas City.

Sometime this summer, the owner of the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs Clark Hunt plans to tell the world of his intentions in the stadium game in the Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City, Kansas area. Hunt might agree to a renovation of his present stadium which opened on August 12th, 1972. Hunt also might consider moving his business to Kansas which is within the franchise’s market.

The problem for Hunt began in April 2024 when Jackson County, Missouri voters said no to extending a sales tax that would have funded a Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals’ downtown stadium and would have renovated Hunt’s football venue. There is nothing new from Kansas where local politicians have indicated that they might want the Chiefs and Royals’ businesses in their state. Kansas lawmakers are still mulling over a proposal that would see STAR bonds used to help pay 75% of the cost of building two stadiums in Kansas. Additionally, sports gambling and lottery gaming and sales tax revenue from businesses in the stadium development districts would cover bond debt. Another source of revenue to pay off the debt would come from a liquor tax. Kansas lawmakers could use a mechanism that would allow up to 100% of sales tax revenue on alcoholic liquor sales within a stadium district to pay off bonds for the structures. There is a problem with Kansas though. The offer expires on June 30th although the state legislature could extend the deadline. “If you’re on either side of the table, you look at deadlines,” Chiefs team president Mark Donovan said. “That June 30th is real.” Missouri politicians have been scrambling to put together a financial package to keep Hunt’s Chiefs business and MLB Royals’ owner John Sherman in Kansas City. There really is not much new going on in Kansas City.

