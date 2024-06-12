USF Basketball Adds Two New Coaches To Their Staff

By: Chad Smith

TAMPA, Fla. (June 10, 2024) – Head Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim and the University of South Florida men’s basketball program announced the additions of Marreese Speights and Luke Moeller to the staff on Monday.



Marreese Speights – Director of Player Development

Speights, the St. Petersburg, Florida native, brings a plethora of basketball experience including 13 years of professional playing experience. Speights is a former NBA first-round draft pick, 16th overall, of the Philadelphia 76ers. He is one of 47 players in the history of men’s basketball to win a national title at the college level and an NBA Championship at the professional level. He won a national title as a member of the Florida Gators in 2007 and an NBA Championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors in 2015.



In his two seasons at Florida, Speights averaged 9.4 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game. He was a member of the 2006-07 National Championship team. Before being drafted in the 2008 NBA Draft, he averaged 14.5 points per game to go along with 8.1 rebounds a game.



During his 10 seasons in the NBA Speights played for Philadelphia, Memphis, Cleveland, Golden State, LA Clippers, and Orlando, he averaged 7.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 705 career games. He produced 5.3 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game in 60 NBA Playoff games. He was the Warriors’ top scoring option off the bench in 2014-15, earning the nickname “Mo Buckets” and helping Golden State finish with the best record in NBA history at 73-9.



Speights played for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association from 2018-21. He averaged 17.2 points and 6.4 boards in 57 contests in China.



Most recently, Speights spent one season as an assistant coach at Georgia Southern. Under his guidance, the Eagles set program records with 309 three-pointers and with a free-throw percentage of 73.2 percent. Georgia Southern finished the season tied for 22nd in the NCAA in three-pointers per game with 9.4.



Luke Moeller – Video Coordinator

Moeller is no stranger to the USF men’s basketball program as he spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant. He broke down daily practice and game film as well as created and prepared video edits for coaches as part of his responsibility of creating opponent scouting reports. Daily, he coordinated and assisted in individual player workouts as well as compiling practice and game stats. He oversaw the student managers and coordinated with them on what equipment was needed for daily practices, packing the equipment for road games, and loading and unloading of the bus and plane on road trips. Moeller graduated from USF with a master’s in global sustainability – sustainable business. Before USF, he earned his undergrad degree in finance from the University of Tennessee. During his four seasons with the Volunteers, he was a student manager for the men’s basketball team.

